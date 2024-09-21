Low-impact yoga, exercise can help older women manage urinary incontinence: Study

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Low-impact yoga help women manage urinary incontinence

New research by investigators at Stanford Medicine and the University of California - San Francisco points out that frequent, low-intensity exercise, such as yoga, may help improve incontinence in older women. Urinary incontinence is a condition that affects more than half of all middle-aged women and up to 80 percent of women over age 80. It can result in social isolation and increased health risks, including falls and fractures.

The 240 women studied all had symptoms of incontinence daily and were aged between 45 to 90 years. They were then divided into two groups: one group performed low-impact yoga exercises, while their counterparts performed stretching and strengthening exercises. After 12 weeks, the yoga group decreased incontinence episodes by about 65%, while the control group exhibited similar results.

Accordingly, the study's senior author, Dr. Leslee Subak, underlined that all these exercises were accessible and inexpensive; therefore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, most participants joined classes online. The specific poses repeated in this exercise program totaled 16 and targeted the pelvic floor, which is essential for controlling the bladder.

Despite its prevalence, UI often carries a stigma that makes many people reluctant to discuss or seek help for the problem. "Some of the risk factors, such as aging or childbirth, cannot be changed, but symptom improvement with lifestyle modification-such as exercise-can be very dramatic," stressed Dr. Subak.

Both yoga and physical conditioning groups reported significant decreases in episodes of incontinence; benefits were comparable to those observed with medications. "Women can benefit from joining low-impact yoga classes, which can be a low-risk, effective treatment for improving bladder control and also promoting overall well-being," says Dr. Subak. The research is published in the recent issue of the Journal of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.

The study reinforces the message that being active can carry substantial health benefits, particularly for older women dealing with urinary incontinence. Women can find relief and regain confidence in low-impact exercises that are incorporated into their daily routines.

