Beat the bite with THESE 5 safety precautions as Dengue cases rise in India

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne ailment because of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can lead to extreme infection if not addressed in time. As dengue cases continue to rise across India, it is crucial to take preventive steps to guard yourself and your loved ones. By following a few easy precautions, you may reduce your chance of contracting dengue and ensure your protection. Here are five crucial precautions you need to look for:

1. Use Mosquito Repellents

Applying mosquito repellent is one of the simplest and simplest ways to defend yourself from mosquito bites. Choose repellents that comprise substances like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Apply it on uncovered pores and skin, in particular in the course of early morning and late afternoon, when Aedes mosquitoes are maximum active.

2. Wear Protective Clothing

Covering up is a simple however effective way to save you mosquito bites. Opt for lengthy-sleeved shirts, lengthy pants, socks, and shoes while you're outdoors, particularly in mosquito-susceptible regions. Light-coloured garb is premier, as mosquitoes are more drawn to darkish colorings.

3. Use Mosquito Nets

Sleeping below a mosquito net presents a bodily barrier to prevent mosquitoes from biting you for the duration of the night. If you're in a place with a high danger of dengue, specifically in rural or low-ventilated settings, the use of mosquito internet is crucial.

4. Eliminate Breeding Sites

Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so it's crucial to eliminate ability breeding websites around your private home. Empty containers, flowerpots, tires, and any area where water may also gather. Ensure that water storage boxes are included tightly. Clean water sources like coolers and chicken baths often to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

5. Keep Windows and Doors Screened

Install mosquito displays on windows and doorways to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your own home. If you're using air conditioners or fans, ensure that those areas are sealed properly. Using mosquito coils or vaporizer machines indoors can also assist in keeping mosquitoes at bay.

Preventing dengue calls for vigilance and proactive measures. While the monsoon season regularly ends in an increase in mosquito breeding, by adopting these protection precautions, you can appreciably decrease your threat of being affected.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a medical professional for or personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

