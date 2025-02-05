Low haemoglobin in men: Know causes and things to consume to increase the level

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the causes of low haemoglobin in men.

According to the report of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the level of haemoglobin in an adult male should be between 14 to 18 mg/dL. If the level of haemoglobin in your body is less than this, then you can be vulnerable to many health-related problems. Let us gain information about the causes of low haemoglobin.

Causes of low haemoglobin

If your body is producing fewer red blood cells, then your haemoglobin may be lower than normal. Let us tell you that deficiency of elements like iron, B12 and B9 can also cause low haemoglobin. Diseases like injury, ulcer or colon cancer can cause low haemoglobin. If the body's ability to absorb iron decreases, then also the haemoglobin level may decrease.

Symptoms of low haemoglobin

If you do not normalise your haemoglobin level in time, your health can be badly affected. Let us also know about some symptoms of low haemoglobin levels. Fatigue, pale skin, dizziness, such symptoms can be a sign of low haemoglobin level. Feeling shortness of breath, chest pain, cold hands and feet, headache and irregular heartbeat can also point to low haemoglobin levels.

How to increase haemoglobin level?

Do you want to increase the low haemoglobin level? If yes, then you must try including iron-rich food items in your diet plan. Superfoods like green leafy vegetables, legumes, beetroot, apple and pomegranate can prove to help increase your haemoglobin level. You can also consume eggs to increase low haemoglobin levels.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

