Low Fat vs Low Carb: Which is healthier?

Being inclined towards trying new diet options and experimenting with a variety of foods that already exist is quite understandable. While trying to lose weight, it is always imperative to cut certain amounts of carbohydrates and unhealthy fat. Instead, there should be more protein intake so that muscle mass increases but fat decreases. Keeping this fact in mind, people find themselves attracted to two things: a low-fat diet and a low-carb diet. Here's everything you need to know about them:

1. Effective for the short term:

When you begin the process of dieting, you can cut calories either by avoiding carbs or fat. All in all, calorie consumption decreases, which leads to a calorie deficit and hence weight loss. whereas a low-carb diet will help you feel better because carbs hold onto water weight.

2. Higher restrictions and higher chances of failure:

A restrictive diet is not sustainable for a long period of time. If your diet isn't sustainable, it will most likely fail in the long term because of the feelings of boredom and deprivation that will accompany it.

3. Personalization:

Every individual's body is different, and everyone has a unique way of functioning. The diets that each of us follows should suit us and our body's needs while ensuring that we aren't deprived of any essential nutrients.

4. The optimal diet

For carbs, cutting out the unhealthy ones that promote weight gain and have adverse effects on health would be beneficial, as consuming the healthy ones at the same time.

5. A variety of carbs and fats have different effects:

All carbs and fats do not affect your body in the same way. Carbs in some foods are different from those in others, and their effects on the body are likewise different. Similarly, with fats, unsaturated fats may damage and block arteries, but saturated fats may act oppositely on your body.

