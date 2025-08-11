Lose fat with spices already in your kitchen, says top dietitian Discover how common Indian spices like cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger can support fat loss. Expert tips from dietitian Sohom Singha Roy on using everyday ingredients for better metabolism and sustainable weight management.

New Delhi:

Social media is constantly flooded with quick hacks for weight loss. From magic pills to crazy diets, there is just so much going on in the world of nutrition. But for many Indian households, effective fat-burning tools are already sitting in the masala box.

From boosting metabolism to reducing cravings, these everyday spices have quietly supported health for generations. In fact, it is amusing to note how easy these spices are to use. Let's break it down further for you!

How to lose fat with desi spices as per an expert

Sohom Singha Roy, Lead Dietitian at Redcliffe Labs, says you don’t need to chase the latest diet trends. “Many effective options are already part of our daily meals,” he explains. Now, modern research is catching up with age-old kitchen wisdom, proving that simple, accessible spices can make a difference.

Every day spices with powerful fat-burning potential

Sohom points to cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger as standouts.

Cumin water can aid digestion and improve fat metabolism when taken regularly.

Turmeric’s curcumin fights inflammation, a common barrier to weight loss.

Cinnamon helps balance blood sugar, reducing unhealthy cravings.

Ginger and black coffee (in moderation) may mildly boost calorie burn through thermogenesis.

Green tea supports modest fat oxidation when paired with healthy habits.

It’s never just one magic ingredient

While these spices help, Sohom warns against relying on them alone. Sustainable fat loss is built on balanced nutrition, physical activity, and understanding your body’s needs. This is where diagnostic insights can be a game-changer.

“It’s important to remember that no single ingredient works in isolation. Lasting fat loss comes from balanced nutrition, an active lifestyle, and understanding your body’s needs. That’s where diagnostic insight plays a vital role. At Redcliffe Labs, we promote personalised, preventive nutrition because when you know better, you do better,” he says.

You don’t need fancy diets or pricey imports to make progress. With the right use of everyday spices, mindful eating, and a consistent routine, you can support your metabolism naturally and in a way that fits seamlessly into your life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

