Living with glaucoma? These everyday habits may help protect your vision

New Delhi:

Glaucoma is often called the "silent thief of vision" because it can gradually damage the optic nerve without causing noticeable symptoms in its early stages. By the time many people realise something is wrong, irreversible vision loss may have already occurred.

In India, glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of blindness, yet awareness about the condition is still relatively low. Although prescription medicines and routine eye examinations remain the foundation of treatment, health experts say certain lifestyle habits can also play an important role in protecting vision and slowing the progression of the disease.

Why lifestyle choices are important for glaucoma patients

Glaucoma is characterised by damage to the optic nerve, which affects the transmission of visual information from the eye to the brain. One of the major risk factors is increased intraocular pressure (IOP), although glaucoma can also develop in people with normal eye pressure.

According to Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India, lifestyle choices can influence factors such as eye pressure, blood circulation and overall eye health, making them an important part of glaucoma management.

Eat for eye health

What you eat may have a direct impact on the health of your optic nerve.

Experts recommend consuming foods rich in antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids. Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale, fatty fish like salmon, and antioxidant-rich fruits may help reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the factors associated with optic nerve damage.

At the same time, reducing refined sugar intake and limiting processed foods may support overall metabolic health, which can benefit eye health as well.

Hydration matters, but balance is key

Staying hydrated is important, but glaucoma patients should avoid drinking large amounts of water within a short period.

As Dr Borah explains, consuming excessive amounts of water quickly may temporarily increase blood volume and raise eye pressure. Most people should aim for around 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily, spread evenly throughout the day.

Choose the right kind of exercise

Regular physical activity offers benefits that go beyond general fitness.

Aerobic exercises such as walking, cycling and swimming can improve blood circulation and may help lower eye pressure. Around 30 minutes of moderate exercise on most days of the week can contribute to better eye health.

However, some activities may not be suitable for people living with glaucoma. Exercises that involve spending long periods upside down, such as certain yoga poses, or heavy weightlifting may temporarily increase eye pressure.

Take note of your sleep position

Many people are unaware that sleeping position can affect eye pressure.

Sleeping completely flat may cause fluid to accumulate around the eyes, potentially increasing pressure overnight. Experts recommend elevating the head by 20 to 30 degrees using pillows or an adjustable bed to encourage better fluid drainage.

Getting adequate sleep is equally important for overall health and wellbeing.

Give up smoking and limit caffeine

Smoking affects blood circulation throughout the body, including the delicate blood vessels that nourish the optic nerve.

Doctors consider quitting smoking one of the most important lifestyle changes for people with glaucoma, as nicotine can narrow blood vessels and potentially accelerate vision loss.

Caffeine consumption may also require moderation. Limiting intake to around one cup per day may help avoid repeated fluctuations in eye pressure.

Stress reduction and regular monitoring

Chronic stress can affect the nervous system and may indirectly influence eye pressure regulation.

Simple practices such as meditation, mindfulness or deep breathing exercises for just 10 minutes a day may help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

Ultimately, lifestyle measures should complement, not replace, proper medical treatment. Regular eye examinations and follow-up appointments remain essential for monitoring glaucoma and protecting vision over the long term.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.