7 warning signs in your eyes that could point to hidden health conditions

New Delhi:

Most people pay attention to their eyes only when vision becomes noticeably blurry or uncomfortable. However, experts say the eyes often provide some of the earliest clues about both eye-related disorders and broader health conditions affecting the body. Symptoms that initially seem minor can sometimes signal problems that require medical attention.

According to Dr K Subba Rao, Senior Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Maxivision Sri Mahalakshmi Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, many patients seek help only after symptoms begin interfering with daily life. “Several eye conditions initially present with subtle symptoms such as persistent redness, flashes of light, dryness, irritation or visual discomfort. In certain cases, ocular signs may also indicate underlying systemic conditions like diabetes or hypertension,” he explained.

1. Blurry Vision That Occurs Suddenly

Temporary blur vision may occur from time to time due to prolonged usage of computers or tiredness. Nonetheless, blurry vision that occurs suddenly or often might be a symptom of diabetes, retinal problems, and increased eye pressure.

2. Redness That Does Not Go Away

It is normal for someone’s eyes to turn red sometimes as a result of dust, fatigue, or rubbing. But when redness persists for more than a few days or recurs, then there may be an underlying cause such as allergy, infection, or inflammation of the eyes.

3. Seeing Lights Or Dark Spots

Most people see floaters once in a while. Nevertheless, the emergence of many floaters or lights as well as dark spots may be a sign of retinal problems.

4. Sore Eyes

Stress in one’s eyes causes discomfort instead of soreness. If someone experiences aches or sore eyes for a prolonged period, then they may be infected, inflamed, or have increased eye pressure.

5. Eye Discomfort Or Dryness Throughout The Day

Dry eyes have become more frequent amongst those using mobile phones and other electronic devices for prolonged periods. However, continuous burning, dryness or grittiness cannot always be attributed to screen strain alone.

6. Problems Seeing At Night

Seeing difficulties during low-light conditions usually comes slowly, and it may be hard to recognise in the early stages. In some instances, it might be due to cataracts or retina-related issues.

7. Yellowish Eyes

A yellow tint in the white part of the eye should never be ignored. Experts say it can sometimes signal liver-related problems, such as jaundice and usually requires medical evaluation.

Dr Rao emphasised that many eye-related symptoms begin subtly and are often dismissed as stress, tiredness or ageing.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.