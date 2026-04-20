Late talking or autism? How parents can spot the difference early

New Delhi:

To many parents, a child's first words provide assurance beyond being developmental landmarks. This is why delays in speaking can cause worry. Are these kids just late speakers, or could there be something else at play here? Lately, many parents have been worried about the early signs of autism in their child.

Dr Murali Chekuri, Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, tells us that it is not only about speech; it is about how a child communicates and interacts with their environment. Let's understand this better.

Characteristics of late talkers

Late talkers may delay in their ability to speak, but manage to communicate through other means.

They will gesture by pointing, nodding or waving to make themselves understood. Most importantly, late talkers acknowledge their names, engage in eye contact and display social interaction skills. They understand the language, though they speak it late.

With enough time and intervention, most late talkers overcome their problems.

Symptoms that may indicate an autistic condition

Although late talking is also common among children diagnosed with an Autism spectrum condition, there are other aspects to consider besides communication difficulties. A child may have difficulty making eye contact, gesture less frequently, and have problems engaging socially. He/she may fail to react appropriately when called by his/her name. Repetitive behaviours and a strong preference for routine are also common.

In some cases, speech may develop as a repetition of words without a clear intent to communicate.

Why early observation matters

Speech is just one part of a child’s development. Doctor Chekuri explains that the need to assess the social skills, emotional reactions, and behaviour patterns of the child is critical. When this is done, consulting an appropriate health care provider is recommended." Early detection will be able to help the child get the necessary assistance and interventions.

It's not all speech delays that point to something serious about the child. Parents need to understand the difference between speech delay and autism because in the early years, everything depends on time. As Dr Chekuri concludes, "Parents should pay attention not only to speech but also to social skills, emotional responses, and how their child interacts with their surroundings. If there are concerns about delayed speech, limited interaction, or possible signs of autism, it is important to seek guidance from a healthcare provider or developmental specialist. Early identification and timely intervention can make a significant difference, helping both late talkers and children with autism achieve better developmental outcomes and improved communication skills over time."

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Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice