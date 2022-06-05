Laparoscopic bypass surgery helps patient in losing tremendous amount of weight

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Patient undergoes Lap Gastric Bypass surgery for weight reduction

Yusuf Pathan 55 year-old-male weighing 217 kgs came to the experts at Asian Bariatrics Plus (ABPlus hospital) desiring a healthy life. Looking at his condition with breathing difficulties the doctors decided to keep him on a non-surgical medical management program, where he successfully lost 20 kgs. Next up, considering his condition, Yusuf was advised to go for Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass surgery.

The doctors operated on him at noon time and the patient was mobile and was on a liquid diet within 2 hours of surgery. An experinced team led by the pioneer of bariatrics planned for his same-day discharge by 6 pm in the evening. Pathan was so cheerful that he bid the doctors and the team of experts that helped him a joyous good-bye. On a parting note, Pathan put up a dance performance on the song "yaari hai imaan mera".

Image Source : SOURCED Patient undergoing Laparoscopic bypass surgery was discharged few hours after the procedure

Image Source : SOURCED Doctor who performed Laparoscopic bypass surgery with his patient Yusuf Pathan

The e-medicine website describes Lap Gastric Bypass surgery is a surgical procedure that involves the creation of a gastric pouch and is performed to yield significant and long-lasting weight loss in patients who are severely obese.

Diet and exercise, combined with earlier obesity drugs, usually yield perhaps a 10 percent weight loss in patients. That is enough to improve health, but not nearly enough to make a big difference in the lives of people who are obese.

The only other treatment is bariatric surgery, which can result in substantial weight loss. But many people are ineligible or simply do not want the surgery.

(With IANS inputs)