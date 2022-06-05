KK's death: Expert on what caused sudden heart attack, warning signs that were overlooked and first aid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KK_LIVE_NOW Myocardial infarction has been cited as the cause of the KK's death

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK's death due to a heart attack after a show has raised many questions about health conditions and how to take proper care of one's lifestyle so that cardiovascular diseases stay far away. It is being claimed that KK had no underlying health conditions or a history of cardiovascular diseases. He reportedly led a fit lifestyle, had a good diet and never indulged in smoking or alcohol consumption. Many must be wondering what may have caused this sudden heart attack leading to the loss of another musical gem in the Indian film industry.

KK had complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to take some rest. Doctors feel that those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger which should not have been ignored. If KK would have canceled his performance and immediately sought medical care, the unfortunate occurrence could have been avoided.

When IndiaTV reached out to Dr Mohan Kumar HN, Consultant, Cardiology, International Cardiology, Ayu Health Hospital, Bengaluru, he explained how a sudden heart attack can occur, what are the warning signs and steps those around can take so that chances of survival are retained.

Heart attack is the commonest cause of death in Indians. A heart attack occurs at a younger age in Indians (one to two decades earlier, compared to the western population). KK’s autopsy report showed that he had several heart blockages and the cause of death was likely myocardial infarction (heart attack). Most likely he had coronary artery disease (blockages in the heart blood vessels), without symptoms.

A heart attack happens due to atherosclerosis (fatty deposition) in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart muscle. Plaque rupture (breakage of covering over the plaque) results In clot formation. The clot blocks the blood flow to the part of the heart muscle supplied by that artery. Heart muscle supplied by the artery begins to die. The amount of damage to the heart depends on the size of the area supplied by the vessel and the duration of blockage.

Some heart attacks are sudden and severe. Warning signs of a heart attack include discomfort, tightness, pain, heartburn, and uncomfortable pressure in the center of the chest. It typically lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back. Other symptoms include pain or discomfort in other areas of the upper body-jaw, neck, arms, shoulder, back, or upper abdomen, breathlessness with or without chest discomfort and are often associated with sweating, lightheadedness, palpitations, nausea, or vomiting.

Majority of the heart attacks can be prevented by taking necessary precautions which include. Avoid any form of tobacco use including second-hand smoking. Check your blood pressure. If high blood pressure is detected it must be controlled with lifestyle modification and medications as recommended by the doctor. Control your blood sugars if you have diabetes. Eat a heart-healthy diet that's low in saturated and trans fats, salt, and added sugars. Attain and maintain a healthy weight. Regularly exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week. If already suffering from heart ailments, see your doctor for regular checkups and take medications exactly as prescribed.

In case of warning signs of a heart attack mentioned above, you must seek medical advice right away. Time is the muscle The more time is wasted in starting the treatment more damage will happen. One must visit the nearby hospital and get the ECG as early as possible. If ECG confirms the diagnosis of heart attack, management should be initiated quickly. During a heart attack, cardiac arrest (stoppage of the heart beating due to the abnormal rhythm) can happen. In case of cardiac arrest, bystanders should initiate the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and continue till the patient reaches the hospital.