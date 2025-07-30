Not just skincare: These 7 Korean lifestyle secrets can transform your daily health Skincare is just the surface. These everyday Korean lifestyle habits, like hot baths, fermented food, and mindful rest, quietly change how you feel inside and out.

New Delhi:

Be it K-pop, skincare, or lifestyle trends, South Korea is a culture of balance, mindfulness, and whole living. Often, people admire the healthy habits followed by Koreans everywhere.

A few simple Korean lifestyle trends can truly change someone's life. In Korean culture, it is all about finding the right balance. Don't worry, these lifestyle tips are simple and easy to follow!

7 Korean lifestyle hacks that quietly change everything

1. Walking: Korea’s secret to daily movement

In Korea, Koreans walk everywhere: to work, to the market, and even just to take an evening stroll. Walking is exercise; it's a way of life. Walking every day helps with digestion, calms stress, and keeps you active without ever entering a gym.

2. Fermented foods for gut health and immunity

Kimchi is the hero, but it's not the sole. Traditional Korean meals are packed with fermented foods such as doenjang (soybean paste) and makgeolli (rice wine). These are great for gut health, digestion, and immunity.

3. Skin first, makeup second

Instead of covering up skin problems with makeup, Koreans take the time to take care of their skin. This self-discipline not only makes the skin glow but also promotes sensitivity and discipline in daily habits.

4. Communal eating

Dining together isn't socialising; it's a way of life. Family time is optimised, loneliness minimised, and portion sizes controlled.

5. Hot baths and sauna culture (Jjimjilbang)

Koreans go to bathhouses on a regular basis to have hot and cold baths, steam rooms, and body scrubs. It purifies the body, heats up the blood, and lowers stress levels.

6. Drinking barley tea over water

Rather than plain water, roasted barley tea and corn silk tea are what most Koreans prefer. They claim that these enhance digestion, have anti-inflammatory qualities, and contain no caffeine.

7. Respecting rest and sleep

Koreans highly value sleep and rest despite their hectic lives. Napping is not an alien concept; in fact, the weekends are for resting and not labouring.

Following even a few of these Korean lifestyle trends has subtle but deep effects on your daily life. It is not about being perfect but being simply forward-thinking, balanced, and taking a little inspiration from the East.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.