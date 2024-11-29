Know why women around 30 to 35 should do timely examinations to avoid cervical cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Women around 30 to 35 should do timely examinations to avoid cervical cancer

Cervical cancer cases are rampant in India and worldwide. It is one of the most common types of cancer affecting women. This cancer begins in the cells that are lining the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. It is primarily caused by a virus called HPV (human papillomavirus). Cervical cancer has now become a public health concern due to its high mortality rates. Millions of women lose their lives to cervical cancer every year. Most of these deaths are due to delayed detection and treatment. Unfortunately, many women are still unaware of this particular cancer, its key symptoms, and the importance of early screening. When we spoke to Dr Sushruta Mokadam, consultant obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, she said that for women around the age group 30 to 35, cervical cancer screening is crucial. This helps detect cancer early while increasing the chances of positive outcomes.

Benefits of timely examination and regular screenings to prevent cervical cancer

Early detection: Regular screenings are key to detecting cervical cancer at its early stage. Routine screenings may include a Pap smear test or HPV test to look for any unusual changes in cells in the cervix before they turn cancerous. Detecting it early increases the chances of treatments and therapies being more effective than usual.

Reduced risk of diagnosing last-stage cancer: One of the most common reasons for high mortality rates in India cervical cancer is due to late detection of this life-threatening disease. Regularly going for routine check-ups, and screenings and getting vaccinated with HPV can help lower the risk of cervical cancer. Women in their 30s should prioritize their health by going for these screenings. These health screenings help save lives while improving the quality of life.

Improved survival rates: Early detection is equivalent to increased survival rates. According to the studies, women who undergo regular health screenings for cervical cancer are more likely to survive and live a healthy life iftumorancer is diagnosed promptly. Cancer at its early stage is much easier to treat and helps prevent it from spreading to other body parts. Experiencing significant changes in the reproductive system is common in women aged 30 to 35. Routine health screenings can help maintain their reproductive health while lowering the risk of various severe diseases including cervical cancer.

Increased awareness: Regular health screenings provide valuable insights about your overall well-being, which can be beneficial in detecting various underlying health complications. It also raises awareness about cervical cancer, its risk factors, key symptoms, and preventive measures. While you are going for screenings, do not hesitate to share your concerns or queries related to cervical cancer with your doctor. Your doctor may help you understand cervical cancer in a better way to prevent it.

