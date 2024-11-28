Does it hurt at the end when you pee? Expert explains 12 reasons for the pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 12 reasons why it hurts at the end when you pee.

Experiencing pain at the end of urination can be both alarming and uncomfortable. This condition, medically referred to as dysuria, often signals an underlying issue in the urinary system. Here are common reasons mentioned by Dr Gopal Ramdas Tak, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, for this discomfort:

Urinary Tract Infection: This is the most common cause of painful urination among both men and women. This happens when bacteria, particularly E. coli, invade the urinary tract. The symptoms that characterise it are a burning feeling when passing urine, frequent need to pass urine, and clouded or smelly urine. Painful feelings when urinating can sometimes be due to irritation of the bladder lining at the end of urination. Bladder Infections (Cystitis): Bladder inflammation caused by a UTI or chemical irritation from soaps or hygiene products can lead to discomfort. Another chronic disease, interstitial cystitis, may also present similar symptoms with no infection. Kidney or Bladder Stones: Mineral deposits can develop in the urinary tract and cause sharp, radiating pain, particularly when passing through the urethra during urination. Sometimes blood may be visible in the urine, or a sharp pain in the back or sides. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): STIs like gonorrhoea or chlamydia can inflame the urethra, resulting in pain during urination. Urethritis: Inflammation of the urethra, often due to infection or irritation, can cause a burning sensation, particularly at the end of urination. Interstitial Cystitis: Also known as painful bladder syndrome, this chronic condition causes discomfort in the bladder and urethra, especially during urination. Prostatitis: In men, inflammation of the prostate gland can cause pain during or after urination. Vaginal Irritation or Infection: In women, vaginal infections like yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis can cause external discomfort during urination. Pelvic Floor Dysfunction: Tight or weakened pelvic muscles can disturb urination, causing pain or pressure. Dehydration: Highly concentrated urine from inadequate intake of fluids can irritate the bladder lining, causing discomfort. Recent Sexual Activity: Friction or irritation during intercourse may cause temporary discomfort while urinating. Bladder Cancer: Although rare, this is a condition that can cause pain during urination often with blood in the urine.

Seek medical attention if you have chronic or severe pain while urinating. The sooner you diagnose and treat the problem, the less likely it is to become complicated.

