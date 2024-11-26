Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Drinking less water during winter can have bad effects on bones and joints, know how to prevent it

People feel less thirsty in winter, so they drink less water, but drinking less water has a bad effect on the bones. This increases the problem of joint pain, back pain and knee pain. Know the ways to get relief from pain.

Published on: November 26, 2024 10:26 IST
Drinking less water can have bad effects on health
Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking less water can have bad effects on health.

One has to be careful about health in winter because as soon as winters start, the risk of BP-sugar imbalance increases due to the deterioration in people's eating habits. People eat more in winter but forget to drink water. Because they do not feel thirsty due to falling temperature, the result is a lack of water in the body. Which affects the heart-brain, liver-kidney-heart, and even the bones of the body. Many types of diseases emerge due to dehydration of the body. The people suffering from joint-muscle pain face the most problems. On top of the sting of cold air, the fluid of the joints starts decreasing due to lack of water. And then the chances of joints colliding with each other increase. 

Due to not drinking proper water, the muscles do not get electrolytes, which increases pain and cramps. The density of bones starts decreasing and they become weak. The flexibility of the body starts decreasing. People do not understand this problem until the condition becomes worse. Know how to keep all the joints of the body, from the spine, healthy in winter from Swami Ramdev.

Effects of drinking less water in winter on the body

  • Headache
  • Heart Problems
  • Indigestion
  • Urine infection
  • Prostate problem
  • Gallstones
  • Muscle Pain 
  • Bones ache
  • Joints Pain
  • Arthritis
  • Muscle cramps
  • Joints stiffness
  • Swelling in the arms and legs

Prevention tips

  1. Do not let your weight increase, keep your body posture right. 
  2. Avoid processed foods, gluten food, and too much salt and sugar. 
  3. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol.
  4. Dress warmly, drink more water, work out, and try to get vitamin D in any form.

Home remedies

Make peedantak oil at home by using ingredients like celery, garlic, fenugreek, dry ginger, turmeric, nirgundi, and parijat. Mix everything well, extract the juice and boil it with mustard or sesame oil. Massage it well on the affected parts of the body. 

