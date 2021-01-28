Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how a counsellor can help you manage depression and anxiety disorders

The ongoing pandemic has induced numerous changes in our lifestyle, work processes and mental condition. Fatigue, depression, and anxiety are some of the commonest terms used to describe our thoughts and feelings these days. At times, things become so difficult that one constantly experiences hopelessness, lack of motivation, anger and unhappiness. In such times, talking about it has become a recommended option because depression and anxiety are serious mental health disorders that shouldn’t be taken lightly or ignored. However, a key reason why most people avoid mental health services is that they consider it taboo and don’t understand how talking about it/counselling can help them overcome depression and anxiety.

Depression is a major mood disorder and it can cause severe feelings of sadness, hurt, pain, anger and a sense of despair which can disrupt a person’s abilities to carry out everyday tasks. A person could become short-tempered and prone to angry outbursts.

Unchecked depression goes on to adversely affect relationships and cause chronic health problems.

Know how can a counsellor help:

A counsellor can over time enable people to come out of depression especially when the condition is caused by any life event. The duration, type and effectiveness of depression therapy is also dependent upon the duration. In case symptoms are severe or have persisted for a very long time then one might need to take the help of a clinical psychologist who would be better equipped to handle complicated issues or discover causes which might be deeply embedded in the person’s thoughts. However, in a recent case of depression or a situation where the person is not severely affected by the condition,the counsellor can effectively help, says Dr Neelam Mishra, Rehabilitation Psychologist, United We Care.

In a regular course of treatment, counsellors use ‘talk therapy’ with other scientifically proven therapies, which helps them understand the person’s mental condition, life scenarios and issues that are making a negative impact.

They listen, analyse and provide inputs as well as work out strategies which can help patients create coping mechanisms. They document the patient’s moods, emotions with a greater focus on the current thoughts, feelings and behaviour patterns.

The other technique is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) wherein the counsellor focuses on replacing negative thoughts which might be causing the depression or making it worse. This is a short-term therapy and is suitable for mild or moderate depression cases where the patient is not deeply affected. CBT is highly effective in depression counselling and can also reduce the chances of recurrence after counselling is over.

CBT helps patients to pinpoint and manage the causes of their anxiety. They identify the thoughts that build up anxiety and develop the ability to change the harmful thoughts and behaviours.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV )