Know all about Amyloidosis, rare disease ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is suffering from

Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalized for the last three weeks as his health deteriorated after a rare disease Amyloidosis was detected in him. Due to a complication of his ailment, he is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. His family released a statement on Musharraf's official Twitter handle, giving details about his health condition. His family said that he is dealing with Amyloidosis and prayed for ease in his daily living. The family said he is not on a ventilator.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the message said.

What is Amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Without treatment, this can lead to organ failure, according to National Health Service, UK.

What is the cause of Amyloidosis?

Many different proteins can lead to amyloid deposits, but only a few lead to major health problems. Depending on the area of formation and type pf protein it is of different types. While some varieties are hereditary, others may be caused by external factors, such as inflammatory diseases or long-term dialysis.

Types of Amyloidosis

Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis: It can affect the kidneys, spleen, heart, and other organs. People with conditions such as multiple myeloma or a bone marrow illness called Wadenstrom's macroglobulinemia are more likely to have AL amyloidosis.

AA Amyloidosis: It is caused by fragments of amyloid A protein, and affects the kidneys in about 80 per cent of cases. It can complicate chronic diseases characterized by inflammation, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBS).

Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR): It can be inherited from a family member. Transthyretin is a protein that is also known as prealbumin. It is made in the liver. Excessive normal (wild-type ATTR) or mutant transthyretin can cause amyloid deposits.

Amyloidosis signs and symptoms

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, signs and symptoms of amyloidosis are:

Feeling very weak or tired Losing weight without trying Swelling in the belly, legs, ankles or feet Numbness, pain or tingling in hands or feet Skin that bruises easily Purple spots (purpura) or bruised-looking areas of skin around the eyes Bleeding more than usual after an injury Increased tongue size Shortness of breath

