Kidney transplant: Things to keep in mind before surgery

A kidney transplant is a surgery to place a healthy kidney from a living or deceased donor into a person whose kidneys no longer function properly. When kidneys lose this filtering ability, harmful levels of fluid and waste accumulate in the body, which can raise blood pressure and result in kidney failure (end-stage renal disease). The end-stage renal disease occurs when the kidneys have lost about 90% of their ability to function normally.

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery. The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister underwent the surgery in Singapore and his second daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to him.

How to prep for a kidney transplant

1. Eat right

A well-rounded diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein is good for the body, but it's especially important when you're about to have surgery. Ask your doctor if you need to follow a special diet in the days or weeks before the operation. You'll likely need to avoid alcohol right before and after your procedure.

2. Stop smoking

Kick the habit at least 4 weeks before your surgery. Smoking can raise the risk of complications and make the wounds heal more slowly. Ask your doctor about aids to help you quit, like the nicotine patch or gum, or about counseling.

3. Get active

If you don't already exercise, now is a good time to start. A daily walk, bike ride, or swim will help get your body in shape and improve your lungs. Good fitness will also help you recover faster after your operation.

4. Relax

It's normal to feel a little nervous about your surgery. Take this time to do the things you enjoy. Stay busy to help keep your mind off the surgery. Go for a movie or have dinner with friends. Try relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.

Benefits and risks of kidney transplant

A kidney transplant can improve the quality of life. After the surgery, you may have:

More energy

Fewer limits on what you can eat

More free time from not having to go to dialysis

More flexibility to travel

Greater ability to work and hold a job

The risks with a kidney transplant are the same as with any major surgery. Some of the risks are infection, bleeding, or damage to other organs.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

