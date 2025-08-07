5 daily habits you must follow to prevent kidney stones and disease Kidney issues are on the rise in India. Adopt these simple lifestyle habits, approved by a top dietitian, to keep your kidneys strong and healthy for life.

New Delhi:

Kidney diseases are becoming common in India, affecting both young and older adults. Unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyles, diabetes and high blood pressure, and lack of awareness have led to an uptick in kidney disease. Fortunately, adhering to habits can reduce the risk of kidney damage and promote long-term wellness.

Lucky for us, Dr Jinal Patel, a dietitian from Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, took time to share some valuable insights! In this article, we break down five simple but impactful habits that every Indian must adopt to keep their kidneys healthy and functioning well. Let's go!

Why kidney health is a growing concern in India

It is crucial to pay attention to your kidneys and improve the quality of your life. Kidneys filter waste, balance body fluids, and regulate blood pressure. Currently, India is facing a silent epidemic of kidney disease.

This surge is due to various factors like unmanaged diabetes, high blood pressure, rising obesity levels, and the unsupervised use of medications, which can take a toll on kidney function over time.

There are several types of kidney conditions, such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) lead to irreversible damage. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) means a sudden loss of kidney function, often leading to dehydration, infections, or medications.

Symptoms and complications of poor kidney health

Kidney stones form when minerals crystallise and block the urinary tract. These conditions can interfere with one’s daily activities. The symptoms of kidney problems are swelling in the ankles, feet, or face, frequent urination at night, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, and blood in the urine.

If left untreated, kidney disease can induce complications like high blood pressure, anaemia, bone disorders, nerve damage, and eventually kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant for survival.

5 doctor-backed habits to protect your kidneys daily

1. Stay hydrated:

According to various studies, drinking enough water helps the kidneys flush out toxins. Try to drink at least 10-12 glasses of water per day. Consult an expert and understand the amount of water one should drink per day.

2. Managing comorbidities:

Diabetes and hypertension are the culprits behind kidney disease. Regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, medications, exercise, and getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep every day will help to control these comorbidities.

3. Cut down on salty and processed foods:

Excess salt can pressurise the kidneys and raise blood pressure. It is necessary to avoid processed and salty foods. So, bid adieu to Pizza, pasta, namkeens, bakery items, sodas, and colas. Choose home-cooked meals with less oil, salt, and preservatives. Follow the diet as advised by the expert.

4. Avoid unnecessary painkillers and self-medication:

Frequent use of over-the-counter drugs can harm your kidneys. Always consult a doctor before taking any medicine regularly. Remember, self-medication is risky.

5. Stay active and maintain a healthy weight:

Various studies have confirmed that regular physical activity improves overall health and prevents diabetes and heart disease, both of which affect the kidneys. It is the need of the hour to exercise every day for at least 45 minutes under the guidance of a fitness trainer.

Protecting your kidneys requires mindful choices. With awareness, these simple habits can help millions of Indians avoid kidney-related complications and stay in the pink of health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Fibre-rich foods for piles: Natural relief with fruits, veggies, whole grains and more