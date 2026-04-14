How Keytruda is changing cancer treatment in India? Noida-based cancer specialist explains

New Delhi:

The treatment of cancer involved a procedure that was followed years ago. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery were the common techniques used. While they have some strengths, they have some limitations, especially when treating cancer at an advanced stage.

This paradigm, however, seems to be changing gradually. One innovation leading this change is immunotherapy, with Keytruda among its most prominent drugs.

A different way to fight cancer

While conventional methods focus on attacking cancer cells directly, Keytruda assists the body in combating cancer through a different approach altogether. According to Dr Rajat Bajaj, Director of Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, "The mechanism of action of this drug is inhibition of the pathway called PD-1. Cancer cells use this pathway to escape immune system attacks. Blocking this pathway enables the body's T-cells to identify cancer cells and destroy them."

To put it simply, it gives the immune system another shot at doing what it was supposed to do all along.

Where it is being used

Keytruda has become the go-to for various cancers like lung cancer, head and neck cancers, and kidney cancer, especially for advanced or metastatic cases. Its importance lies in its effectiveness for stage four, where the patient has better survival rates when using Keytruda than regular chemotherapy.

The drug is being administered earlier in the course of treatment in combination with chemotherapy.

The shift towards precision oncology

One of the most significant transformations in contemporary oncology is the shift toward individualised treatment options. Keytruda belongs to the category of precision oncology, which implies that the course of treatment is determined on the basis of biomarkers specific to the patient. Thus, it allows achieving a higher level of response to therapy and prolonging its duration.

It does not mean universal application, but rather correct treatment for the correct patient.

Access and availability in India

The drug has been approved by India’s Drug Controller General for multiple uses, making it more accessible to patients across the country. There are also patient assistance programmes in place that help reduce the financial burden, which has traditionally been one of the biggest challenges in advanced cancer care.

Keytruda is not a miracle drug that will solve everything. However, it marks a significant move in the field of cancer treatment. The treatment process changes from one where you directly treat the cancer cells to a more advanced level where your body is made to kill them.

Cancer treatment has shifted from merely treating the disease to ensuring that it improves people’s lives and helps them live longer. In India, many people are receiving cancer treatment through therapies like Keytruda.