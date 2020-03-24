Image Source : PIXABY Keeping fit in self-isolation, follow effective diet and workout plan from celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Across the world, millions of people are facing forms of quarantine and social distancing for an indefinite period of time. Much remains uncertain, but there is one thing we do know: Staying home and opting out as much as possible, especially from voluntary activities, is the best thing we can do. But while daily routines and social interactions have been severely disrupted, there’s plenty you can do to nourish your mind, body, and soul in the coming weeks ahead. It is in this context that popular celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared day-to-day diet and workout plan which can be easily followed during self-isolation.

Day 1

As soon as you wake up, eat some soaked almonds and raisins.

For workout, do Suryamaskar.

Eat poha and peanuts for breakfast.

Relish on some nice imbu serbet before lunch.

Go for some dal and rice with pickle for lunch.

For snacks, eat handful of peanuts.

Eat besan chilla for dinner.

Day 2

Workout

First of all, do Surya Namaskar 3 times.

First meal after waking up

Date and nut

Breakfast

If you want to eat something healthy in self isolation then you can eat idli and sambar.

Mid-meal

Rasam with pepper

Lunch

For lunch, eat healthy celery and namak paratha with curd or pickle.

Second mid-meal

Eat cashew and jaggery

Dinner

Make dinner early at night. Go for khichdi and homemade papad.

Bedtime

You can some take turmeric milk, saffron and dry ginger before going to bed.

Keep yourself properly hydrated.Do not miss the exercise and make sure you sleep and wake up on time regularly, adds Rujuta Diweka​r.