Kangana Ranaut relives her childhood memory with citron murabba: Know 5 health benefits of the fruit

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Benefits of citron fruit

Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and apart from her controversial tweets the actress does share a glimpse of her personal life. Recently, she tweeted about a childhood memory of hers where she was seen relishing citron murabba. She took to Twitter and posted a few clicks of the same.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to lose 20 kgs after Thalaivi, shares throwback yoga pic

Kangana wrote, “Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it.”

Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3YQHXX5TDw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

For the unversed, a citron belongs to a family of lemons and has a lot of health benefits which includes immunity boosting. Citron is loaded with a lot of nutrients like vitamin C, antioxidants, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, vitamin B6, and potassium and more. Take a look at the health benefits this fruit possesses:

Boosts immunity

A strong immune system is something which is extremely necessary especially during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Citron has vitamin C which helps in boosing immunity and also increases the count of white blood cells. ALSO READ: Learn from Swami Ramdev how you can increase your immunity

Reduces the risk of cancer

The antioxidants, favonoids and especially limonoids present in citron's peel help in reducing the risk of cancer as they prevent cancer forming cells. It also improves your body's capability to fight different types of cancer. ALSO READ: Do not ignore early signs of breast cancer amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Controls your blood pressure

Vitamin C controls blood pressure and helps in reducing the strain on arteries. It alsp improves blood circulation and lowers risk of heart diseases like stroke.

Helps in reducing body pain

The anti-inflammatory and healing properties present in citron helps in providing relief from body pain including headaches and pains related to arthritis.

Improves digestion

Citron helps in balancing acid secretion in the stomach which helps in improving digestion. The fruit also helps in fighting problems like constipation, nausea and more.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage