IVF in 2026: Essential tests doctors recommend before starting treatment

IVF today looks very different from what it did even five years ago. Testing has become sharper, more individual, and far more intentional. In 2026, fertility evaluations are no longer about running every test possible. They are about asking the right questions at the right time.

Dr Puneet Rana Arora, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at CIFAR, Gurugram, says this shift has helped reduce both emotional fatigue and unnecessary treatment cycles. “When testing is done thoughtfully, it gives clarity,” she explains. “And clarity makes the IVF journey far less overwhelming.” For anyone planning IVF this year, whether it’s a first attempt or another round, understanding the tests your doctor may recommend can help you walk in feeling prepared, not anxious.

Common IVF tests in 2026 and why festility expert recommends them

Hormonal tests

Hormonal testing is usually where IVF evaluations begin. It gives doctors a sense of how the ovaries are functioning and how the body is responding internally.“Ovarian reserve,” or the quantity of eggs left in the ovaries, is estimated using the AMH test, whereas the levels of FSH or LH provide information on the value of the cycle as well as the ovarian response. These values do not predict the outcome but rather create a realistic goal from which the course of medications may be decided based on their appropriateness. Thyroid levels and prolactin are also checked routinely. Even slight imbalances here can affect ovulation or implantation. Many patients are surprised to learn that correcting these issues early can sometimes make a noticeable difference.

Ultrasound and imaging tests

A transvaginal ultrasound is one of the most commonly done tests in IVF workups. It allows doctors to look closely at the uterus and ovaries, count antral follicles, and spot conditions like fibroids or cysts that might interfere with implantation.

In certain cases, especially before embryo transfer, more detailed imaging may be advised. 3D ultrasound or sonohysterography helps assess the uterine cavity more clearly. These tests aren’t done for everyone, but when needed, they offer valuable insight into whether the uterus is ready to support a pregnancy.

Genetic and chromosomal testing

In 2026, genetic testing has become more accurate and refined.PGT-A, which involves analysing embryos for chromosomopathies, has entered public discourse, especially in older patients or in patients who have had previous IVF attempts or miscarriages.

Dr Arora points out that the pre-implantation genetic test, or PGT, may not always be required for all patients, but it can definitely ease the trauma of implantation failures. Another trend in the field of infertility treatment and IVF that has become prominent is the pre-IVF carrier screen for inherited disorders.

Male fertility testing

IVF testing is not solely the concern of the female partner. Male fertility factors also play the same critical role. Semen analysis remains the foundation for evaluating sperm count, motility, and morphology. In 2026, an increasing number of fertility clinics are also requesting sperm DNA fragmentation studies in the presence of unexplained or recurrent IVF failure.“Sperm may look normal under a microscope but still have DNA damage,” Dr Arora explains. “That can affect embryo quality and pregnancy outcomes, which is why this test has become more relevant.”

Screening for infections and overall health

Routine screening for infections like HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis is a standard and essential part of IVF protocols. These tests are about safety, for the patient, the partner and the future pregnancy. As Dr Puneet Rana Arora puts it, “The right tests, done at the right time, help us personalise treatment and avoid unnecessary cycles. That alone can make the journey feel lighter.”

IVF is never just medical. It’s emotional, financial and deeply personal. Understanding the testing process doesn’t guarantee outcomes, but it does give you something just as important: confidence in the path you’re choosing.

