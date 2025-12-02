Is there any safe time to run outdoors in high pollution? Indian pulmonologist gives a blunt answer Outdoor workouts become risky when AQI rises, especially in Indian cities where pollution peaks during traffic hours. A pulmonologist explains the safest time to exercise, how pollution affects breathing, and when to switch to indoor workouts to protect your lungs.

New Delhi:

In India, the pollution has now turned into a daily challenge-not only for the commuters but even for anyone who enjoys an early-morning run or an evening stroll. Also, with the AQI levels unpredictably swinging between "poor" and "severe", maintaining those fitness routines sans lung irritations becomes difficult. So, is there any safe time to run outdoors when the air is this bad?

According to Dr Suleiman Ladhani, Consultant Pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the answer isn’t a simple yes or no. It’s about understanding how pollution behaves through the day, and how your lungs respond to it. Let's understand it better.

Is it safe to work out when the AQI is high?

"When you exercise, your breathing rate rises significantly, so you're taking in more particulate matter per minute," Dr Ladhani says. This can set off inflammation in the airways and lead to coughing, throat irritation, chest tightness and wheezing - even in healthy adults - when the AQI is in the "unhealthy" range. But this doesn’t mean you should stop exercising entirely. Instead, he advises adjusting where, when and how intensely you work out.

When is the safest time to exercise outdoors?

Dr Ladhani notes the general patterns seen across Indian cities:

Lowest AQI: early morning before traffic builds

Highest AQI: 7–11 am and 5–9 pm (peak traffic)

Unpredictable AQI: late evening

Worst levels: winter nights and early mornings due to temperature inversion

So the safest outdoor workout time is usually 5–7 am, but only on days when the AQI is not in the “poor” or “severe” category. He emphasises checking real-time AQI rather than assuming mornings are clean.

What about people with asthma or chronic lung issues?

For those with asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis or a history of bronchitis, even slightly elevated AQI can be risky.

Dr Ladhani recommends:

Avoid outdoor workouts when AQI > 150

Switch to indoor routines on “unhealthy” days

Keep a rescue inhaler accessible

Warm up slowly to avoid sudden airway narrowing

If symptoms such as wheezing, tightness, breathlessness or persistent cough appear after exercise, it’s a sign the lungs are irritated, reduce intensity and move indoors immediately.

Are indoor workouts safer on polluted days?

“Yes,” says Dr Ladhani, “indoor workouts are much safer, especially with good ventilation or an air purifier.”

Indoor options include:

Yoga

Strength training

Pilates

Skipping

Stationary cycling

Treadmill walking or running

If AQI enters “very poor,” “severe,” or “hazardous” categories, everyone, not just high-risk individuals, should stay indoors for their workouts.

Simple precautions before any workout

To protect your lungs while staying consistent with fitness:

Check real-time AQI on reliable apps

Stay hydrated

Avoid high-intensity runs during AQI spikes

Wear a well-fitted N95 mask when outdoors or commuting

Shower and change clothes after exercising

Pick parks or open spaces away from highways and busy roads

There is no universally “safe” hour to run outdoors during pollution season, but there are safer windows and smarter choices. The key, as Dr Ladhani emphasises, is to adapt your workout to the day’s AQI, not force your lungs to adapt to pollution.

Also read: Winter pollution is worsening bronchitis: Key symptoms to watch and when to get tested