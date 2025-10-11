Is Milk enough for bone health? Debunking the calcium myth Bust the most common calcium myths related to drinking milk with expert insights. Find out whether milk alone is enough for strong bones. From a balanced diet to regular exercise, learn the key habits you need to maintain bone health.

New Delhi:

For decades, we have been told that drinking milk daily is the secret to strong bones. It's a myth that milk is the only thing you need for strong bones. It does have calcium and vitamin D, though. As we get older, our bones need more than just one type of food to stay strong.

According to Dr Dheeraj Bhateja, Consultant, Ortho Spine and Orthopaedics, Artemis Hospitals, Calcium is a key part of bones, and vitamin D helps the body take in that calcium. But a mix of different nutrients, lifestyle choices and exercise is what keeps bones healthy. If you only drink milk, you might feel safe, but you might be missing out on other important things.

The truth about calcium and vitamin D

You can get calcium from more than just milk. You can also get it from yoghurt, cheese, leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale, tofu, almonds, sesame seeds and fortified cereals. Vitamin D is best gotten from being in the sun and eating foods like eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods. If you don't get enough vitamin D, your body won't be able to absorb calcium properly even if you drink milk every day.

The role of other nutrients

For bones to be strong and nourished properly, they also need magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin K. These important nutrients come from whole grains, nuts, seeds and green vegetables. A diet high in a variety of whole foods is better for overall bone density than focusing on just one food.

Lifestyle matters too

A diet won't protect your bones if you are inactive. Weight-bearing activities such as walking, jogging, dancing and resistance training help stimulate bone formation and slow down bone loss. Smoking and alcohol consumption also affect bone health.

Age and hormonal factors

Hormonal changes that happen with age, especially after menopause, can make bones lose strength faster. Women over 40 should do more than just drink milk. They should eat a balanced diet, work out regularly, and see a doctor to check their bone density.

Milk is good for you, but it's not a miracle cure for strong bones. To have strong bones, you need to eat a lot of healthy foods, exercise regularly, and have good habits. You can eat milk as part of a healthy diet for your bones, but it shouldn't be the only thing you eat. Not just a glass of milk will make your bones strong. You need to live a strong life.

