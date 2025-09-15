Fractures fixed in just few minutes? Scientists test game-changing 'bone glue' Chinese researchers have developed Bone-02, an oyster-inspired bioabsorbable adhesive that can fix fractures in as little as three minutes. With over 150 patients treated, the innovation promises faster surgeries, fewer complications, and less need for metal implants.

Breaking a bone often means horrible pain, long hospital stays, and endless waiting for healing. But what if there was a way to glue a fractured bone back together in just three minutes, without screws or plates? That’s what a team of scientists in China is promising.

We dug up the details to understand how this new glue works, and whether it could really change the game for fracture care. After all, bone glue sounds like something straight from the Harry Potter universe! Let's get into the details.

What is bone-02, and how does it work

A team led by Dr Lin Xianfeng at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital in Zhejiang Province has developed Bone-02, an adhesive inspired by oysters’ natural ability to cling to wet surfaces. Oysters stick even in rough, water-filled conditions, and that idea helped researchers design glue that can bond broken bones even in a blood-rich surgical field.

Bone-02 is bioabsorbable, meaning the glue gradually dissolves as healing proceeds. That removes the need for a second surgery to remove metal implants. In over 150 patients tested, the glue showed strong bonding, even under stress, and worked in real surgeries rather than just lab tests.

Potential advantages of bone glue

Faster surgeries: Dr Lin’s work shows the glue sets in around 2-3 minutes, which could dramatically shorten operation times.

Less invasive: No longer are metal plates or screws used in myriad cases, and those complications of rejection, corrosion of the implant, or infection are no longer present.

Few or no subsequent surgeries: Being absorbable, a device such as Bone-02 may not require making a second incision in the patient to extirpate the hardware. That was surely a great relief for the patient's body and wallet.

What we still do not know and possible risks

While early results seem encouraging, some questions are still open:

Long-term durability: How well does Bone-02 endure in high-stress bones (such as those of the legs) over years of usage and walking activity?

Wide-scale clinical trials: More than 150 patients is a good start, but much broader studies in patients of varying ages, types of bones, and varying degrees of severity of fractures will be needed to confirm safety.

Cost, manufacturing, and surgeon training: Putting in new glues means changing procedures, ensuring supply, and training surgeons for correct use.

It looks like Bone-02 will change the rule book for part of orthopaedic surgery. Consider the rapid healing of fractured bones, which needed little surgery, minimal complications, and speedy recoveries, on the promise of which, if fulfilled, would be a very serious contender. Still, as with all breakthroughs, it’ll take time, rigorous testing, and careful adoption before it becomes mainstream.

