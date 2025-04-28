Is it the right time to see a fertility specialist? Here's how to know Struggling to conceive? Know the signs that indicate it's time to see a fertility specialist. Learn how to know when to seek expert help for your fertility journey.

Starting a family is an emotional decision, filled with excitement and doubts about bringing a new life into the world. But for some, it doesn’t come easy. You might be taking extra care of yourself and doing everything right yet may not succeed in conceiving. In such testing times, Dr Nandini Jain, Centre Head and Consultant at Birla Fertility and IVF Rewari, can help you understand the underlying cause and navigate the journey to parenthood. Here are some signals to know when you need to see a fertility specialist:

How long have you been trying?

If you are in your 30s and have been trying to conceive for more than a year or six months, consider meeting a specialist. In the case of women, as they get older, the quality of their eggs declines, making it harder for them to get pregnant. Getting help early can make a significant difference.

Do you have irregular periods or health issues?

If you experience irregular periods in which you may experience short or long cycles of periods, prolonged periods, and reduced or heavy flow, it may be a sign of PCOS, endometriosis, or many more conditions. Health concerns such as thyroid or diabetes, in both men and women, can also affect pregnancy. Consult a specialist.

Have you had more than one miscarriage?

Two or more pregnancy losses can be due to underlying causes, some of which include genetic, hormonal, or anatomical causes. A professional can help diagnose the problem accurately and suggest a treatment plan accordingly.

Is there a male factor involved?

Fertility is not only a woman's issue. Male factors contribute to about 40-50% of infertility cases. Low sperm count, poor sperm motility, or hormonal imbalances—all of these factors can reduce the chances to conceive naturally.

Seeing a fertility specialist does not indicate something is wrong; it simply means you are taking the first step towards understanding your reproductive health. Many couples, with the right support and care, go on to have a healthy pregnancy. If you are unsure, do not wait too long. The sooner you find out, the better your chances of planning the next steps right.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

