Is excessive hunger a disease? Know why you feel like eating more even after having food Some people feel more hungry than necessary. Even after eating food, they feel like eating more. Feeling hungry again and again indicates many diseases. Know whether excessive hunger is a disease?

It is said that the more you increase sleep and diet, the more it will increase. Food depends on your physical work. To stay healthy, you need to eat very little, but nowadays most people are victims of overeating. Overeating causes many diseases in the body. At the same time, some people feel very hungry. Such people feel hungry even after eating food. If you also feel more hungry than necessary, then this is not normal. This can also happen due to many diseases. Know the reasons for feeling more hungry.

Is excessive hunger a disease?

According to health experts, feeling hungry frequently can be due to a lack of sleep. When you do not get enough sleep, the ghrelin hormone which signals hunger increases significantly. In such a situation, you feel more hungry and feel like eating something again and again. Therefore, make sure to sleep for 7-8 hours at night.

Diabetes- People feel more hungry even with diabetes. In the case of diabetes, glucose is not able to reach the cells due to which one feels like eating again and again to maintain energy. The reason for feeling more hungry can be a high sugar level.

Thyroid- People with thyroid feel more hungry. Such people feel like eating again and again. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid hormone increases. In this, the patient feels an empty stomach, which makes him feel like eating.

Protein deficiency- People who are suffering from protein deficiency also feel more hungry than necessary. Such people feel like eating again and again. When there is a protein deficiency, the hormone that makes us feel full is produced less. In such a situation, we feel more hungry.

Stress and anger- People start feeling hungry when they are angry or under a lot of stress. Health experts say that when you are under a lot of stress, the cortisol hormone in the body becomes very high. This hormone has a direct effect on hunger. That is why people suffering from depression and anxiety eat more than others.

