Is Dragon fruit good for diabetes? Know its benefits, side effects and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can diabetics eat dragon fruit?

Diabetics have to think twice before they indulge in their favourite fruit treats. Dragon fruit, also known as Honolulu Queen, belongs to the cactus species. Grown on the Hylocereus cactus, the flowers of a Dragon fruit bloom only at night. This fruit is known to reduce blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes and is particularly beneficial in cases of borderline diabetes. Studies proved that the markers were more accurate in pre-diabetes cases than in people with Type-2 diabetes, who didn’t show any significant changes in their blood sugar levels.

This exotic-looking fruit belongs to the cactus species and is native to the Americas. It's also quite popular in Asian countries like Thailand where it is known by the name pitaya. Several studies have found that this tart-tasting fruit can be beneficial for diabetics because of its rich nutrient profile. It is so nutritious, some studies also consider using it as a potential diabetes treatment. Animal-based studies have found that dragon fruit produces an anti-diabetic effect by regenerating pancreatic beta cells and reducing obesity risks.

Diabetic patients may consume this fruit due to its low GI score. It is advisable to eat it in sufficient amounts. The GI score is close to the medium GI value. So, it is better to limit the intake of dragon fruit. If a diabetic uses insulin, he or she may analyze the carb consumption with the insulin shot and vice versa.

Dragon fruit is usually a highly nourishing tropical fruit. It packs loads of health benefits for overall health, particularly for prediabetics. In addition to dragon fruit intake, a person needs to add in a healthy lifestyle. If not so, dragon fruit won’t work to prevent diabetes and manage high glucose. Dragon fruit is available in red, white, pink, and yellow colours. And, all the colours of this fruit are good for prediabetics.

Dragon fruit is an incredible source of antioxidants. The antioxidants work against free radicals. These free radicals result in oxidative stress in people with diabetes.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Memory loss: Know natural ways and remedies to improve your memory

Also Read: These nutritious soups will keep you warm this winter; know other benefits

Latest Health News