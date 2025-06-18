Is Aspergillus fumigatus contagious? Know everything about the airborne fungus spreading in the US A deadly fungus called Aspergillus fumigatus is spreading in the U.S. This article helps to understand what it is, the danger it represents, how it spreads and how to treat or prevent it.

New Delhi:

A deadly menace is rapidly spreading in the US. Aspergillus fumigatus is an airborne fungus that releases microscopic spores. These spores cause aspergillosis, infections that can lead to serious lung infections. The fungus develops mostly in decomposing plants.

Is Aspergillus fumigatus contagious?

The fungus is not contagious; it cannot be caught from another person. Contagion is done by inhaling spores already in the air.

The fungus grows best in damp and humid climates. In the U.S., states like Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and California are particularly vulnerable to the fungus due to their climate.

Climate change is boosting the development of the fungus, and according to the University of Manchester, it could spread by 75% by 2100.

What are the symptoms?

Most people do not fall sick after breathing the spores, but more vulnerable people with weakened immune systems are likely to develop a condition. Symptoms vary according to each individual, the type of aspergillosis developed, and the part of the body affected.

Allergic aspergillosis usually affects people with asthma and bronchiectasis.

Chronic aspergillosis affects people with chronic lung disease, like tuberculosis, or those taking immunosuppressive medication. Invasive aspergillosis can impact those who have had an organ transplant, have diabetes, or regularly use corticosteroids

In some cases, Aspergillus can even spread to other organs like the brain or the kidney, adding other symptoms.

Because of all this, densely populated cities are also particularly at risk due to their large population of ageing or vulnerable people.

How to detect and treat it?

Aspergillosis can be detected by doing an allergy test, a blood test, a biopsy, an X-ray scan or a culture (taking a sample of body fluid to try to grow the aspergillus from it).

The most common treatments are antifungal medications, corticosteroids and surgery. However, Aspergillus fumigatus’s danger is increasing according to the World Health Organization as it is developing a resistance to drugs, making treatment more and more difficult.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

