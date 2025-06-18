Cholera outbreak in Odisha: Learn causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease After cholera outbreaks in December 2023 that killed 11 people and in 2022 that killed 10, Odisha is again hit by the infection. Know the latest news on the outbreak and information on the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease.

New Delhi:

The Odisha government put on June 17 all 30 districts on high alert and intensified containment measures amidst a cholera outbreak. The government’s actions are a reaction to the rising death toll and number of people contaminated. 21 people are dead, and more than 1700 are contaminated. 1300 people of them, however, have already recovered, as the government ensures that the outbreak doesn’t become an epidemic.

The outbreak is centred around Jajpur district, where over 2500 people attended a wedding ceremony dinner.

The district administration has ordered the closure of eateries and hotels in the worst-affected areas for two weeks and urges residents to refrain from attending or organising mass gatherings.

Cholera bacteria were found in 10% of the samples tested, and the state government is currently disinfecting all drinking water sources, including in the 25 districts not currently identified as hotspots, according to state health minister Aswathy S.

He added that “A door-to-door awareness campaign by ASHA and Anganwadi workers is also underway in rural areas and will remain active for the next seven days.”

This is the last of several cholera outbreaks that Odisha has faced in the last years. Between 2011 and 2020, Odisha had 19 outbreaks of cholera, making it a prominent public health concern, particularly as it especially affects lower socio-economic groups.

Causes of cholera

Cholera is a disease caused by infection with serogroups 01 and, more rarely, 0139 of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

This infection can be caused by direct contact with sick persons but is more frequently the result of the ingestion of water or food contaminated with faeces containing the bacteria.

Humans act as a means of transport of the disease, as the diarrhoeic stools they release in large quantities are responsible for the spread of the disease in the environment and for faecal-oral transmission.

The main factors favouring the transmission of the infection are the socioeconomic level and living conditions of the population. High population concentrations combined with poor hygiene play an important role in the onset and development of a cholera epidemic.

Symptoms of Cholera

Once in the intestine, the bacteria secrete a toxin that causes violent diarrhoea and vomiting without fever, with massive loss of water and electrolytes leading to major dehydration.

In about 80% of cases, the infection takes the form of mild diarrhoea. Between 10 and 20% of infected people will develop a severe illness.

The incubation period is a few hours to a few days.

Without treatment, in its most severe manifestations, cholera is one of the most rapidly fatal infectious diseases: death occurs within 1 to 3 days, due to cardiovascular collapse in 25 to 50% of cases. Mortality is higher in children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals.

Treatment

Treatment essentially consists of oral or intravenous rehydration to compensate for digestive losses of water. Improvement is noticeable after a few hours, and recovery, without after-effects, is achieved within a few days.

How to prevent outbreaks

Improving access to clean drinking water and general hygiene measures is essential in the fight against cholera, demanding important investments and a strong mobilisation in the event of an epidemic. The development of health education is also necessary in areas where cholera is regularly prevalent, to advise people on what food and water to consume. In case of an outbreak, they are advised to avoid stale food, consume only freshly-cooked meals, and drink boiled water. Officials also recommend the use of halogen tablets and bleaching powder for water purification. Vaccination campaigns are also necessary.

ALSO READ: New Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 aka Nimbus causes razor blades-like sore throat, know details