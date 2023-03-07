International Women's Day 2023: Lifestyle habits for women to reduce dementia risk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lifestyle habits for women to reduce Dementia risk

International Women's Day 2023: Dementia is a general deterioration in cognitive ability. This decline primarily affects short-term memory, which involves the ability to learn and recall new information, as well as other cognitive abilities such as language, executive skills (organizational and decision-making skills), or visual-spatial skills. It is a condition that can significantly impact an individual's quality of life, as well as their family and loved ones. While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are lifestyle changes that women can make to help lower their risk of developing this condition.

Healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet is an essential part of maintaining good health and can also help lower the risk of developing dementia. A diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources can help keep the brain healthy and prevent cognitive decline.

Regular exercise: Regular exercise is also crucial for maintaining good brain health. Exercise helps increase blood flow to the brain, which can help keep it healthy and prevent cognitive decline.

Maintaining a healthy weight: Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia, so women should strive to maintain a healthy weight through a combination of diet and exercise.

Smoking: Smoking is a significant risk factor for many health conditions, including dementia. Women who smoke should quit as soon as possible to help lower their risk of developing this condition.

Limit alcohol consumption: Limiting alcohol consumption is also important for reducing the risk of dementia. Women should aim to drink no more than one drink per day on average.

Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is critical for maintaining good brain health. Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia, so women should aim to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

How is dementia diagnosed?

Dementia is typically diagnosed through a combination of medical histories, physical examination, cognitive testing, and imaging tests, such as MRI or CT scans.

What are the early signs of dementia?

The early signs of dementia can include memory loss, difficulty communicating, impaired judgment and reasoning, confusion, changes in mood or behaviour, and difficulty performing daily tasks.

Latest Health News