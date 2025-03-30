India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Doctor says 35 per cent of dementia can be prevented WHO says that more than 55 million people have dementia worldwide. During a conversation at the India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave, Dr Srivastava says that dementia can be prevented if diagnosed at an early stage.

India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: In a conversation with India TV, Padmashri Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Chairperson, Neurology, Paras Hospital (formerly with AIIMS) says that 35 per cent of dementia can be prevented. According to the World health Organisation (WHO), currently, more than 55 million people have dementia worldwide.

Dementia is a term that is used for several diseases that affect memory, thinking and the ability to perform daily activities. The illness usually gets worse with time and it mainly affects older people, however, not all people will get it as they age.

During a conversation at the India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave, Dr Srivastava says that dementia can be prevented if diagnosed at an early stage. She also says that even Alzheimer's dementia can be prevented.

She also adds that headache is one of the most common conditions. There are different types of headaches and these include migraine and tension headaches among others. Among different types of headaches, migraine is the most common one.

Dr Padma shares that every individual at some point in their lives might have had a headache. It can also be dangerous, however, not all headaches are dangerous. She also says that migraines can also cause problems and affect the daily functioning of your day.

Speaking about the one sign that people should take seriously and consult a doctor for further, Dr Padama says, "A headache that is severe and you get it suddenly, is dangerous." If you're someone who gets such headaches, it is important that you speak to your doctor about the problem.

Other symptoms that can be alarming are fever with headache, blurred eyesight with headache, weakness with headaches and vomiting with headaches. All of these symptoms are dangerous and you should seek medical attention.

Dr Padma also shares that women are five times more prone to headaches.

She also listed different ways to combat headaches and these include good sleep, healthy diet, yoga and meditation among others. She also highlights the importance of the gut-brain axis. She adds with new research, we are now able to understand the link between the gut and brain and maintaining a healthy gut is important to keep your brain healthy.

According to Dr Padma, if you're someone who has frequent headaches and you need to pop a pill once a week or more, it is important that you see a doctor and seek medical help.

