India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Can antibiotics harm your gut health? Doctor answers Nowadays, due to bad eating habits, our digestive system, i.e. gut health, is adversely affected. Due to a lack of information, people often ignore gut health. Now, let's know from the doctor how gut health deteriorates and how to keep it healthy.

In recent times, due to the hectic life and bad eating habits, our digestive system, i.e. gut health is adversely affected. Gut health means the health of the stomach and intestines, which is important for our immune system, mental health and overall health along with digestion. However, even today, people are not aware of gut health. Due to a lack of information, people often ignore gut health. Now, to give every information related to gut health, we at India TV spoke to a well-known doctor in the India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave and learned what happens when gut health is bad.

Dr Amarender Singh Puri, Vice Chairman, Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta, explained how the use of antibiotics affects gut health. Also, what diseases can occur due to poor gut health, and how can you keep your stomach healthy?

What is gut health?

The health of the intestines is called gut health. The microbiome inside our intestines is a very important part of our body. There are both good and bad bacteria inside the intestines. These bacteria help in our digestion and are beneficial for the body. Gut health is very important for our overall health.

Consuming antibiotics can harm your gut health

Some people do not consult a doctor when their gut health deteriorates and immediately go to the medical store and take antibiotics. But do you know that this harms your gut health? Taking antibiotics repeatedly or for a long time causes diarrhea. Also, using antibiotics kills the good bacteria of the intestine along with the infection-causing bacteria. This means that the use of antibiotics can harm the good bacteria present in the gut, which also has a bad effect on gut health. You should take antibiotics only when the doctor tells you to. You can use antibiotics for 5 to 6 days; however, take them only when it is very necessary. But if you are taking it for a month, then it can cause serious problems.

These diseases can occur due to poor gut health:

Due to poor gut health, the body becomes a home to many diseases. Such serious diseases can occur like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome, obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart diseases, cancer, HIV and autism.

Eating which things harms gut health?

The biggest reason behind poor gut health is our bad eating habits. Nowadays people do not have a balanced diet. Most people consume outside food every other day, which spoils gut health. Gut health gradually starts deteriorating due to the consumption of junk food, packed food and food kept in the refrigerator for a long time.

What foods help maintain good gut health?

To keep gut health good, it is most important that you eat on time. Not eating on time leads to gut health problems. To keep gut health good, diet should also be good. Eat fresh meals, fresh vegetables and fruits in your diet. Also, for gut health, definitely include curd in your diet. Homemade curd should be consumed. It contains probiotics i.e. good bacteria which are beneficial for the gut. Increase the amount of water you drink in your diet. The more water you drink, the better it will be for your health.