Include THIS dry fruit in your diet to strengthen your bones, immune system; know how much to eat in a day

In winter, you should consume such things which keep your body warm and fulfill the deficiency of vitamin D and calcium. In such a situation, you must consume dates in your diet. This dry fruit rich in many nutrients is very beneficial for your health. Our elders also always advise us to eat dates in winter. Dates are full of many essential vitamins and minerals and they are like a powerhouse for our body. Let's know why they should be included in your winter diet.

Glowing skin: Most people face many problems like dry and patchy skin in winter. In such a situation, include dates in your diet for the best care of your skin. The vitamins present in dates play an important role in skin health, give your skin a natural glow, and keep it hydrated. Improves digestive health: Dates are good for digestion due to their high fiber content. This is especially beneficial in winter when physical activity reduces and digestive problems may occur. Strengthens the immune system: People with a weak immune system are often vulnerable to common cold and flu viruses during winter. In such a situation, including this dry fruit in your diet strengthens your immunity. The antioxidants and vitamins present in it are excellent for strengthening our immune system. Dates give us the power to fight infections and keep our bodies healthy and energetic. Heart Health: Dates help keep your heart healthy as they contain potassium which is essential for controlling blood pressure and proper heart health. Bone health: For strong bones, we need calcium and vitamin D. Dates are a rich source of calcium and vitamin D.

How much to eat in a day?

One should only consume 4-5 dates per day. You can consume dates in many ways. Eating it mixed with milk doubles its benefits. Milk is a rich source of calcium and dates contain all the essential nutrients. This combination is good for better sleep and provides all the essential nutrients to your body in a natural way.

