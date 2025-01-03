Hypothermia increasing due to severity of cold, know Swami Ramdev's tips to protect yourself

The four days of severe cold in the plains have worsened people's health. Hospitals are crowded with patients with cold, cough, fever, pneumonia and respiratory diseases. In many hospitals, the number of patients suffering from these cold-related diseases has increased by 45%. The situation is such that sugar and heart patients are being advised to be especially careful. The cold wave has increased the pricking sensation of cold. Headaches are being triggered due to wind on the head. The cold air entering the body through the nose and mouth also increases the problem of sinuses and tonsils. Actually, to tolerate the changing weather, one has to prepare the body and do regular yoga workouts, otherwise the risk of hypothermia also increases as the cold increases.
The normal temperature of our body should be 37 degrees Celsius but in this season, the temperature of the body also falls due to the rapid fall in temperature and when it falls below 35 degrees Celsius, it becomes a danger to health. When this condition occurs, the body feels very shivering and tired, and one feels more sleepy but ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous. Because it directly affects the function of the heart and nervous system, sometimes a person even loses his life. But if someone gets 'hypothermia', then how to warm that person's body? What should be given to eat and drink so that he gets immediate energy? And is this danger also there for those soldiers who are ready on the snow-covered border? Everyone is at risk but look at the solution too. You also have to do the same because the cold will go away only with the heat of yoga and if it is your question, then only Swami Ramdev will tell the solution for it.
Signs of hypothermia
- Constant sneezing
- Watery eyes
- Heaviness in the head
- Chest tightness
- Body pain
- Fast breathing
Thyroid deficiency
- Diabetes
- Anemia
- Lightweight
- Dehydration
- Cold Intolerance
- Poor blood circulation
- Low vitamin B-12
Iron will increase in the body - and cold intolerance will decrease
- Parents
- Beetroot
- Pea
- Pomegranate
- Apple
- Raisin
For Vitamin B-12
- Dairy Products
- Soybean
- Walnut
- Almond
- Oats
Sugar will be controlled and cold will stay away
- Take the juice of cucumber, bitter gourd and tomato
- Drink decoction of Giloy-Neem
- Do Mandukasana-Vakrasana Pavanmuktasana
- Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes
Sugar will be controlled - what to eat?
- Eat 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder daily
- Eat 2 cloves of garlic in the morning
- Eat spinach, bathua, cabbage, bitter gourd, gourd
Effective in thyroid (Ayurvedic treatment)
- Mulethi (Liquorice) is beneficial
- Tulsi-Aloe Vera Juice
- 1 teaspoon of Triphala daily
- Ashwagandha and warm milk at night
- Grind coriander seeds and drink them in water
What to eat in the thyroid
- Flaxseed
- Coconut
- Mulethi
- Mushroom
- Turmeric Milk
- Cinnamon
BP will remain normal if you include dates, cinnamon, raisins, carrots, ginger and tomato in your diet.
ALSO READ: What to eat and what not to eat during pregnancy? Know Ayurvedic solutions from Swami Ramdev