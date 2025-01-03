Hypothermia increasing due to severity of cold, know Swami Ramdev's tips to protect yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Swami Ramdev's tips to protect yourself from cold-related diseases.

The four days of severe cold in the plains have worsened people's health. Hospitals are crowded with patients with cold, cough, fever, pneumonia and respiratory diseases. In many hospitals, the number of patients suffering from these cold-related diseases has increased by 45%. The situation is such that sugar and heart patients are being advised to be especially careful. The cold wave has increased the pricking sensation of cold. Headaches are being triggered due to wind on the head. The cold air entering the body through the nose and mouth also increases the problem of sinuses and tonsils. Actually, to tolerate the changing weather, one has to prepare the body and do regular yoga workouts, otherwise the risk of hypothermia also increases as the cold increases.

The normal temperature of our body should be 37 degrees Celsius but in this season, the temperature of the body also falls due to the rapid fall in temperature and when it falls below 35 degrees Celsius, it becomes a danger to health. When this condition occurs, the body feels very shivering and tired, and one feels more sleepy but ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous. Because it directly affects the function of the heart and nervous system, sometimes a person even loses his life. But if someone gets 'hypothermia', then how to warm that person's body? What should be given to eat and drink so that he gets immediate energy? And is this danger also there for those soldiers who are ready on the snow-covered border? Everyone is at risk but look at the solution too. You also have to do the same because the cold will go away only with the heat of yoga and if it is your question, then only Swami Ramdev will tell the solution for it.

Signs of hypothermia

Constant sneezing

Watery eyes

Heaviness in the head

Chest tightness

Body pain

Fast breathing

Thyroid deficiency

Diabetes

Anemia

Lightweight

Dehydration

Cold Intolerance

Poor blood circulation

Low vitamin B-12

Iron will increase in the body - and cold intolerance will decrease

Parents

Beetroot

Pea

Pomegranate

Apple

Raisin

For Vitamin B-12

Dairy Products

Soybean

Walnut

Almond

Oats

Sugar will be controlled and cold will stay away

Take the juice of cucumber, bitter gourd and tomato

Drink decoction of Giloy-Neem

Do Mandukasana-Vakrasana Pavanmuktasana

Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes

Sugar will be controlled - what to eat?

Eat 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder daily

Eat 2 cloves of garlic in the morning

Eat spinach, bathua, cabbage, bitter gourd, gourd

Effective in thyroid (Ayurvedic treatment)

Mulethi (Liquorice) is beneficial

Tulsi-Aloe Vera Juice

1 teaspoon of Triphala daily

Ashwagandha and warm milk at night

Grind coriander seeds and drink them in water

What to eat in the thyroid

Flaxseed

Coconut

Mulethi

Mushroom

Turmeric Milk

Cinnamon

BP will remain normal if you include dates, cinnamon, raisins, carrots, ginger and tomato in your diet.

