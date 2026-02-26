Free HPV vaccine for 14-year-old girls in India: Everything you need to know about the 2026 campaign

New Delhi:

India’s public health playbook has been steadily widening its preventive care lens. Vaccination drives, once centred mostly around childhood diseases, are now expanding into long-term cancer prevention as well. The latest push sits firmly in that space.

The government is preparing to roll out a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting adolescent girls. Quietly ambitious. Logistically detailed. And aimed at reducing cervical cancer risk before it even begins.

Nationwide HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls

Under the programme, all girls aged 14 years across the country will receive a single dose of the Gardasil-4 vaccine at designated government health facilities.

These include:

Ayushman Arogya Mandir – Primary Health Centres

Community Health Centres

Sub-District Hospitals

District Hospitals

Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals

Each vaccination site will be equipped with a Cold Chain Point (CCP) to ensure safe vaccine storage, along with a dedicated medical officer to monitor and manage any AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation). The approach is structured but accessible. Built to reach scale without overwhelming routine health systems.

Consent and voluntary participation guidelines

Officials have clarified that the HPV vaccination will remain voluntary.

Key participation norms include:

Mandatory parental or guardian consent before vaccination

Eligibility limited to girls aged 14 within the target cohort

Awareness and counselling support at facility level

The consent layer is intended to ensure informed participation rather than compulsory enrolment.

Vaccination schedule and availability window

The campaign will initially run in an intensified mode before shifting into routine immunisation cycles.

Implementation plan:

Active campaign duration: Three months

Vaccine availability: Daily at designated facilities during campaign phase

Post-campaign: Available on routine immunisation days at the same centres

This staggered model is designed to maximise early coverage while ensuring continued access for those who miss the first window.

Vaccine supply and state preparedness

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already moved into the distribution phase.

Preparedness measures include:

Training of officials across all States and Union Territories

Advance supply of HPV vaccine doses based on target population data

Instructions issued for last-mile distribution to cold chain points

States and UT administrations have been tasked with ensuring adequate stock flow to each vaccination centre under their jurisdiction.

National launch event details

The formal launch of the HPV Vaccination Campaign has been scheduled for February 28, 2026, at 11:30 AM.

Launch highlights:

Event venue: Ajmer, Rajasthan

Campaign inauguration by the Prime Minister

Nationwide virtual participation by States and Union Territories

Presence of Chief Ministers, Administrators and State Health Ministers

Coordination through NIC virtual link connectivity

The central launch will function as both a ceremonial start and an operational signal for simultaneous state-level rollouts.

Why HPV vaccination matters

HPV, or Human Papillomavirus, is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer. Vaccination during adolescence, before potential exposure, significantly lowers lifetime risk. Public health experts view this campaign as preventive rather than reactive. A long-horizon intervention. One that may take years to reflect in cancer incidence data, but begins protecting immediately. In practical terms, it marks a shift. From treating disease to pre-empting it. Quiet work. But foundational.

