How to maintain a healthy diet during Janmashtami fast

Fasting on Janmashtami is such a great way of paying homage to Lord Krishna. Yet, it practically implies a struggle for nourishment and sustenance throughout the very day. People who are fasting simply do not eat enough or choose fried foods heavy on oil, which leaves one feeling sluggish.

There are many ways to maintain a healthy diet on Janmashtami. With a bit of planning, you can make your vrat both healthy and fulfilling. Let us delve deeper into that.

How to maintain a healthy diet on Janmashtami fast

It is not that tough to maintain a healthy diet on the day of Janmashtami.

Start with proper hydration

A good way to start the day is by having a glass of warm water with lemon or a pinch of rock salt to keep the electrolytes balanced. You can sip on coconut water and herbal tea to stay hydrated without breaking your fast, while packaged sugary drinks tend to lead to a crash in energy later on.

Choose nutrient-rich fasting ingredients

Rather than relying solely on fried snacks, try to eat wholesome vrat-friendly foods such as sabudana, samak rice, kuttu (buckwheat) flour, and rajgira (amaranth). These are complex carbohydrates that keep hunger away for a longer time. You can pair these with curd or milk to give your body a bit of protein.

Include fruits generously

Bananas, papayas, apples, and pomegranates give quick energy and the attraction of natural vitamins as well. These prevent acid formation that is sometimes found during fasting.

Eat in small portions

In place of one or two heavy meals, it is best to break your fast with small, balanced portions served throughout the day. The small meals keep blood sugar levels stable, so bloating post-fast can sometimes be avoided.

Limit deep-fried items

It’s tempting to indulge in aloo chips, pakoras, or heavy sweets, but too much oil can make digestion difficult. Opt for roasted or lightly sautéed options in ghee instead.

Don’t skip protein

Don't lose out on protein. Paneer or cottage cheese, dry fruits and seeds, lassi, or kheer (with less sugar) help maintain muscle strength and perhaps prevent wearying fasting hours.

Break the fast mindfully

Having fasted through the midnight, post-Janmashtami celebrations, treat your system with something light, such as fruit salad or a small serving of kheer, before moving on to more substantial meals.

The fast on Janmashtami does not necessarily have to be wearying. With a nice balance of hydration, fresh fruits, whole grains, and consciousness while eating, you will be able to honour the tradition, with enough energy, and soak in the spiritual essence of the day.