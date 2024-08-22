When is Krishna Janmashtami 2024? Know date, fasting rules and more about Janmashtami

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, fasting rules and more about Janmashtami

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the world. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the holy month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Date of Krishna Janmashtami 2024:

This year, according to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, 2024 (Monday). After the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on August 27.

Significance of Janmashtami:

The birth of Lord Krishna is considered to be a significant event in Hindu mythology. He is believed to be the embodiment of love, compassion, and wisdom. His life is an inspiration for millions, and his teachings continue to guide people towards a righteous path. Janmashtami symbolizes the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of a new era of peace and prosperity.

Fasting Rules during Janmashtami:

Fasting is an essential part of Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day and break it at midnight when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born. The fast begins before sunrise and ends at midnight. It is said that fasting on this day purifies the mind, body, and soul and brings one closer to God.

There are different types of fasts observed during Janmashtami. The most common one is Nirjala fast, where one abstains from consuming food and water throughout the day. Another type of fast is the Phalahar fast, where fruits, milk, and dairy products are allowed.

Devotees prepare a special meal known as 'Mahaprasad' that consists of a variety of dishes, including sweets, savouries, and fruits. It is believed that Lord Krishna himself blesses the food and makes it pious. The Mahaprasad is then shared with friends, family, and the less fortunate.

Celebrations and Traditions:

Janmashtami is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in India and all over the world. One of the most famous traditions associated with Janmashtami is the 'Dahi Handi' ceremony. It re-enacts the childhood pranks of Lord Krishna, who was fond of stealing butter from earthen pots hanging from the ceiling. In this tradition, a group of young men forms a human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with curd, which is hung at a considerable height. It symbolizes breaking free from the bondage of materialistic desires and reaching towards God.

