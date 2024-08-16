When is Malayalam New Year in 2024? Know date, significance, rituals and more about Kollavarsham 1200

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Malayalam New Year 2024

In the Malayalam calendar, widely used in the Indian state of Kerala, Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, signifies the start of a new year. This traditional lunisolar calendar, rooted in long-standing customs, plays a crucial role in the cultural and religious life of Kerala's people. This year, the auspicious day of Kollavarsham will be observed on August 17, 2024.

The New Year, or Kollavarsham, is celebrated on the first day of the Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar. The festival is renowned for its vibrant celebrations and traditional practices. However, it's important to note that many Keralites also celebrate Vishu as their New Year. Vishu is marked at the beginning of Medam, which generally occurs in April, offering a different perspective on the New Year celebration.

Kollavarsham 1200

The year 2024 marks a significant milestone as it is Kollavarsham 1200. This means it is the 1200th year since the beginning of the Malayalam era. The occasion is celebrated with added enthusiasm and fervor, with special programs and events organized across the state.

Malayalam New Year 2024: Date

Malayalam New Year in 2024 falls on Saturday, August 17th. This marks the beginning of the new year according to the Malayalam calendar.

Significance:

Kollavarsham is a significant event for the people of Kerala and Malayali communities worldwide. It represents a fresh start, a time for renewal and hope. While Vishu, celebrated in April, is often considered the Malayalam New Year, Kollavarsham holds its own importance in marking the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

Malayalam New Year 2024: Celebrations and Traditions