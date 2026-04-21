Low energy, muscle loss after 40? Longevity doctor shares 5 ways to support testosterone naturally

New Delhi:

Testosterone tends to come up a lot in conversations around men’s health. It is the main male sex hormone, and it plays a role in everything from reproductive health to muscle mass and bone strength. Energy levels too. Even how clearly you think on some days.

What is easy to miss though is how gradually it changes over time. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, testosterone levels begin to drop at a steady pace after the age of 30. About one percent every year.

Why testosterone drops with age

Dr Vass explained this shift in a recent Instagram post on April 19. “By 45, most men are measurably lower than they were a decade prior. It tends to show up as low energy, reduced muscle, brain fog, and slower recovery. Most people don't know that daily habits move the needle far more than most people think,” he said.

Instead of jumping straight to medication, he shared a few simple habits that can support testosterone levels naturally, especially for men over 40.

1. Get sunlight early in the morning

The first one is basic. Step outside early.

He suggests getting sunlight within 30 minutes of waking up. This helps regulate your circadian rhythm and cortisol levels. And cortisol matters here.

“Morning light anchors your circadian rhythm, which directly regulates cortisol. When cortisol stays elevated, testosterone gets suppressed. Sunlight in the morning is one of the fastest free interventions available,” he explained.

2. Lift heavy weights at least three times a week

Strength training is not optional if testosterone is the goal. It needs to be part of the routine.

“Think compound movements,” he said. “Squats, presses, squats, deadlifts, presses. These are among some of the strongest natural stimulators of testosterone and growth hormone. Low intensity cardio alone doesn't do this,” he added.

The idea is to focus on movements that work multiple muscle groups at once.

3. Prioritise seven to nine hours of sleep

Sleep is where most of the hormone work actually happens.

“Try to sleep seven to nine hours a night. Testosterone is produced almost entirely during sleep. One week of sleeping under six hours per night can drop testosterone levels by as much as 15 percent in clinical studies,” he noted.

So even if everything else is in place, poor sleep can undo it.

4. Cut down on seed oils

Diet matters too. Specifically, the kind of fats being consumed.

Dr Vass pointed out that vegetable seed oils are high in omega 6, which can drive inflammation and affect Leydig cell function. These are the cells in the testicles responsible for producing testosterone.

Reducing these oils could help avoid that disruption.

5. Take zinc and magnesium at night

Finally, the smaller details. Micronutrients.

“Both are critical co actors for testosterone synthesis, and most men over 40 are chronically insufficient. Low zinc alone is directly correlated with low testosterone,” he said.

Taking zinc and magnesium at night, he suggests, can help support the process.

ALSO READ: 6 common habits that reduce testosterone levels in men over time

The takeaway is fairly simple. Testosterone does decline with age. That part is expected. But everyday habits still play a role. Sometimes a bigger one than people assume.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.