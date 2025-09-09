6 common habits that reduce testosterone levels in men over time From poor sleep to stress and alcohol, certain everyday habits can lower testosterone in men. Here are six common mistakes to avoid for better health.

Testosterone is a male hormone that is primarily made in the testicles. It is also produced in smaller amounts in women. This hormone plays an important role in supporting muscle growth, energy levels, mood and reproductive function.

Testosterone levels naturally decline with age and it can affect your mood, energy, muscle and fat. However, there are everyday habits that can reduce testosterone production over time. Here are some of the most common habits that lower testosterone in men.

Habits that lower testosterone in men

1. Poor Sleep Patterns

Lack of quality sleep can affect hormone production. Most testosterone is released during deep sleep, so getting less than 6–7 hours regularly can lead to levels dropping significantly.

2. High Stress

Chronic stress increases cortisol which is a hormone that directly suppresses testosterone. Constant exposure to stressful situations, without relaxation or coping strategies, can lower your testosterone levels.

3. Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Regular heavy drinking can affect testicular function and reduce testosterone production. Alcohol also promotes fat gain, which further disrupts hormone balance.

4. Sedentary Lifestyle

Physical inactivity causes weight gain, reduced muscle mass and increased body fat; all of which negatively affect testosterone. Men who exercise regularly tend to maintain higher levels of testosterone.

5. Poor Diet

Diets high in processed foods, trans fats and refined sugar can lower testosterone. Deficiencies in nutrients like zinc, vitamin D and healthy fats also impact hormone production.

6. Smoking and Substance Abuse

Smoking and recreational drugs harm blood vessels, lower sperm quality and impair the endocrine system, leading to lower testosterone over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

