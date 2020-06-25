Image Source : FILE IMAGE How much food should we eat to stay fit? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar answers

Eating at the right time is very important to stay healthy, but nowadays we are unable to do the hectic schedule. Because of this reason, the body does not get an adequate amount of nutrition, due to which the physical and mental troubles have to be faced. Therefore it is important to know when and how much we should eat so that our body grows properly. This also helps in making your immune system strong and keep you away from many diseases.

Usually, we insist on eating only 3 times a day, which is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Many people eat something in between but while taking food, we forget about how much food we should eat at one time. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Divekar shared a post on social media and answered the same question that has been bothering many. Sharing the post on Instagram she wrote, "Is that all you eat? This is not even my snack. I need double of this.

These and many similar comments every time I post a food plate pic. So, this is a good time to, once again, answer the "How much should we eat?" question."

What and how much to eat in a day:

It is very difficult for a person to decide what he has to eat and how much to eat. Regarding this, Rujuta Divekar says that first, you should see how much food you can eat.

Try to serve the food yourself. Also, make sure that you do not take too much food.

Eat it by chewing it comfortably. This will let you know easily whether you are full or not.

If you are still hungry then you can go back to the first step.

Food ratio matters:

Rujuta Diwekar says that everything is measured. In the same way, there is a proportion of food that decides how much nutrients your body requires in a day. A plate should have a ratio of 3: 2: 1 i.e. grains: lentils / vegetables: pickles / lettuce / yogurt

According to Rujuta, your plate should contain 50 percent grains of rice, roti, etc. 35 percent should contain lentils, meat, and vegetables. Apart from this, 15 percent should include pickles, papad, salad, curd, etc.

