IVF expert explains how caffeine, poor sleep and weight issues harm fertility Caffeine, poor sleep, and weight mismanagement can quietly affect fertility in both men and women. IVF expert Dr Kaberi Banerjee explains how these everyday habits impact reproductive health and what small lifestyle changes can improve your chances of conception.

In the hectic pace of life today, late-night deadlines, gallons of coffee, and missed meals tend to become routine. Although these routines enable us to cope with demanding lifestyles, they can sneakily sabotage reproductive health.

We reached out to Dr Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility and IVF Expert and Founder and Medical Director, Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre, who discussed how daily habits such as caffeine consumption, lack of sleep, and improper management of weight can influence fertility directly and what you may do to safeguard it.

The effect of caffeine on reproductive health

Moderate consumption of 1–2 cups of caffeine per day is generally safe. However, being extravagant with 3–4 cups will disrupt hormones, irregularize menstrual cycles, lower the chances of implantation, and even enhance the risk of miscarriage. In men, excessive caffeine can lower testosterone and affect sperm quality and motility.

Tip: Replace your extra coffees with healthier options such as herbal teas, lemon water, or warm water in order to achieve reproductive wellness.

The impact of sleep in hormonal balance and fertility

Sleep is not just resting; it's when your body levels hormones such as LH, FSH, and melatonin, all of which play significant roles in ovulation and sperm development. Quality sleep for adults requires 7–8 hours. It can result in menstrual abnormalities, low sex drive, and decreased conception chances if done chronically.

Tip: Maintain a regular sleep routine and minimise screen time prior to bedtime to enhance fertility-promoting hormone balance.

Body weight effects on fertility

Weight, too much or too little, affects hormones and can interfere with ovulation. PCOS, hypothyroidism, and being underweight are common conditions that contribute to fertility issues. The best BMI range for reproductive health is 18–24.

Tip: Eat well-balanced meals with whole grains, proteins, fruits, and vegetables, without too much fat or carbs. Moderate, gentle exercise helps fertility and overall health.

Your fertility journey is influenced by more than just medical treatments; it’s rooted in daily lifestyle habits. By moderating caffeine, prioritising sleep, and maintaining a healthy weight, you’re laying the foundation for better reproductive health. Small, consistent changes today can make a big difference tomorrow.

