Building muscles at the cost of sperm health? Doctors explain protein risk Excessive protein intake, especially from supplements, may harm men’s reproductive health. Experts warn that high-protein diets can lower sperm count and disrupt hormones. Learn safer ways to include protein without risking fertility.

New Delhi:

Protein powders, shakes, and meat-heavy diets have become the go-to for men who are chasing muscle gains. From gyms to social media, high-protein living is often sold as the secret to fitness success. But while protein is vital, going overboard may do more harm than good.

In an interaction with us, Dr Rashmi Agarwal, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram, explained that excessive protein intake, especially from supplements, could impact male fertility. “Protein is vital for men’s health, but like any nutrient, balance is important. Higher amounts of protein can cause an imbalance in the diet, and over time, can influence hormone regulation and sperm production,” she said.

Also read: Male infertility rising among desk workers: Here’s what doctor recommends

Why protein matters for men

Protein is essential for constructing and repairing muscle, supporting the immune system, regulating blood sugar, and recovery after exercise. For active men, growth, strength, and endurance are required. Moderation is important, though; too much causes organs to be strained and creates imbalances.

How high-protein diets affect sperm health

According to research, excessive protein, especially from processed supplements, can pressurise the kidneys, disrupt hormone balance, and impair sperm production. Dr Agarwal added, “There can be a low sperm count seen in men. Diets heavily focused on protein may raise the risk of nutrient imbalances, reducing antioxidants needed to protect sperm from oxidative stress.”

Risks of protein supplements

Not all protein powders are as clean as their labels suggest. These may include additives, artificial sweeteners, or even heavy metals, which impact reproductive health even further. This can result in fertility problems over time, particularly when combined with a lack of dietary variety.

Smarter protein choices

Dr Agarwal suggests concentrating on whole foods rather than just depending on powders. "It is important to get protein from fruits, veggies, and whole grains, and drink plenty of water". Whole foods such as eggs, fish, legumes, nuts, and lean meats provide not only protein but also essential vitamins and minerals that support reproductive health.”

Protein is important, but balance is everything. Men chasing fitness goals should consult certified experts to determine the right protein quantity for their body type and activity level. Overloading on protein may build muscles, but it could quietly harm reproductive health, something no man should ignore.

Also read: Expert reveals the hidden reasons for increasing infertility in men; know causes