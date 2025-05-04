Expert explains the hidden reasons for increasing infertility in men; know causes Uncover the surprising causes of male infertility. Expert sheds light on hidden factors affecting fertility. Learn more about the reasons and potential solutions.

People often blame women for not having children, but if you talk about reports, men are as much responsible for this as women. The cause of infertility in women can be hormonal imbalance, obesity, disorganised lifestyle, old age, etc. The cause of male infertility can be the consumption of intoxicants like alcohol or cigarettes, stress, or any kind of genetic problem. Before making any decision, you have to be aware; only then can the root of the problem be reached and its solution be found.

Director of Asha Ayurveda and gynaecologist Dr Chanchal Sharma said that the problem of infertility has increased even more recently. One of the reasons for this is getting married at an older age. Earlier, people used to get married at the age of 20 to 25, due to which they had enough time for family planning, but in the modern race, due to the tension of a career, both men and women want to be financially independent first and then get married. In all this, their age exceeds 30, and the effect of increasing age can be seen on their fertility. As your age increases, fertility starts decreasing, which results in the problem of infertility.

Hidden reasons for increasing fertility in men:

Disorganised lifestyle: Not only increasing age but also eating habits and disorganised lifestyle have emerged as a major cause of infertility. After the age of 30, the ovarian reserve of women starts decreasing.

Alcohol consumption: Smoking and alcohol hurt fertility. Excessive smoking reduces the number of sperm in men and also slows down the movement of sperm. Smoking also reduces the production of testosterone in men, causing impotence. On the other hand, smoking and alcohol consumption increase the problem of miscarriage in women.

Stress and lack of sleep: Excessive stress interferes with ovulation and sperm production, making it difficult for couples to conceive. Lack of sleep can increase the risk of infertility. Meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and other techniques can help reduce stress.

Dr Chanchal Sharma says that in the case of a problem like infertility, you should first consult a doctor. After examination, the doctor can determine whether treatment is needed for the male partner or the female partner. Once the cause is known, it becomes easier to treat it.

