Heart attack cases increase among youth; doctor explains causes and ways to prevent

Heart attacks can strike anyone, but the good news is that prevention is within your control. To take charge of your heart health, it's essential to understand what causes heart attacks. The truth is, heart disease is often the result of a combination of factors, with lifestyle playing a significant role. Over the past 15 years, unhealthy lifestyle changes have contributed to a surge in heart attacks among young people. While there are 7-8 main causes of heart attacks, adopting a healthy lifestyle can make a significant difference. Let's explore the key causes of heart attacks and what you can do to protect your heart.

In the recently held India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend programme, Dr Ashok Seth (Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi) said that it is important to understand what problems you are facing in your lifestyle. You can control these changes yourself. The biggest thing is that secondary habits have come up in the youth. Which includes doing less exercise, i.e., less physical labour. Not walking much and sitting all day. Obesity has increased a lot along with smoking, which is an important reason for heart attacks and heart disease. Drinking alcohol in excessive amounts is a big reason for heart attacks. Along with this, increased stress and poor diet are big reasons for heart diseases.

Main causes of heart attack

The doctor said that someone in the family has had heart problems. Like someone's father, mother, or siblings have had heart-related diseases. The risk of heart attack also increases in such people. Diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are the three major causes of heart attacks, which are increasing rapidly. However, these three things can be easily controlled. By controlling all these things, the risk of heart attack can be greatly reduced.

How to prevent a heart attack?

Your feet can be your greatest allies in preventing heart attacks. By keeping them moving through regular walking, physical activity, and exercise, you can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. Exercise has a profound impact on overall health, helping to control diabetes, regulate blood pressure, and eliminate obesity. It also reduces stress and cholesterol levels, while empowering you to kick unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive drinking. The benefits don't stop there—regular physical activity can even cut your need for medication in half, leading to a healthier, happier you!

