How artificial food colours are damaging DNA and health? Know from Swami Ramdev

New Delhi:

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, the lure of brightly coloured sweets, sherbets, and ice creams often tempts us more than we realise. These seemingly delightful treats are not only harmful to our waistlines, but, according to experts and holistic health advocates like Swami Ramdev, they may be slowly poisoning us.

Recent findings suggest that many of the synthetic food colours used to make jalebis, candies, sherbets, and flavoured ice creams can be extremely dangerous. These artificial additives, though pleasing to the eye and taste buds, are increasingly being linked to severe health issues — including DNA damage.

The hidden danger in your plate

A study has found that prolonged consumption of synthetic food colours can lead to:

DNA damage

Skin allergies

Asthma

Thyroid imbalance

Gastrointestinal disorders

Weak memory

Hyperactivity in children

These chemicals affect not only physical health but also mental well-being, especially in growing children. Recognising these dangers, the United States has banned eight synthetic food colours due to their toxic impact on human health. These banned colours include:

Yellow 5

Yellow 6

Red 40

Red 3

Red 10

Blue 1

Blue 2

Green 3

Swami Ramdev suggests choosing health over taste

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has consistently raised his voice against the use of artificial substances in food. He emphasises that taste should never come at the cost of health. His solution is simple yet powerful: eliminate toxic foods, embrace a yogic lifestyle, and heal the body naturally.

Daily habits for a healthy body:

Wake up early

Practise yoga and breathing exercises.

Eat hot, fresh meals

Stay hydrated – drink at least 4 litres of water daily.

Get adequate sleep.

Smart eating habits:

Eat less than your full appetite.

Add plenty of raw salads and seasonal fruits to your meals.

Include curd and buttermilk.

Avoid sugar, excess salt, white rice, refined oil, and fine flour.

Strengthen your gut naturally:

Mix rose petals, fennel, cardamom, and honey to make a digestive paste.

Eat 1 spoon of Gulkand daily.

Drink panchamrit juice made from carrot, beetroot, bottle gourd, pomegranate, and apple.

Use natural remedies like sprouted fenugreek, bael juice, gourd-basil juice, and Triphala powder for acidity and digestion.

Make conscious kitchen swaps

Upgrade your kitchen with healthier choices:

Use steel, iron, and glass utensils instead of plastic and non-stick.

Store water in copper bottles.

Cook with mustard oil and desi ghee.

Conclusion

Artificial colours and chemical-laced foods are slow poisons that accumulate over time. Choosing natural alternatives, adopting a yogic lifestyle, and listening to your body—not your tongue—can be the first step toward lifelong health. As Baba Ramdev advocates, “Do yoga daily and eat wisely—this is the real medicine.” Start making these changes today. Your body will thank you tomorrow.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

