Blood Disorders and Solid Tumours: Expert explains how non-blood cancers disrupt the body’s lifeline Know how solid tumours impact the body's blood system. Learn from an expert about the effects of non-blood cancers on blood health. Understand the risks and importance of timely treatment.

New Delhi:

Blood is the most vital component of the circulatory system in the human body. In the era of growing recognition of blood and solid malignancies, it is important to understand the common presentations and manifestations of blood disorders associated therein. It can manifest with as common symptoms as anaemia to as serious conditions as septic shock. To begin with, most malignancies are associated with a drop in haemoglobin, which we call 'anaemia. Patient experiences fatigue, breathlessness, easy burnout and loss of interest in routine work. In males, anaemia should always be a ringing bell for blood loss from the gastrointestinal tract, which otherwise should include a workup for gastric/colon carcinoma.

Dr Sandeep Abhijit Pattnaik, Consultant, Clinical Haematologist, and Bone marrow transplant, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, explains that females may experience excessive blood loss during menstruation or even breakthrough bleeds. elderly women experience recurrent vaginal bleeds after menopause in cases of vaginal carcinoma. When the solid malignancy metastasises (spreads out of its primary location) to bone marrow, it can also show a drop in platelet counts, eventually leading to increased bleeding. Similarly, liver malignancies also show a tendency of increased bleeding in certain patients. Plasma cell dyscrasias can present with giddiness and neurological signs which can be attributed to hyperviscosity of blood (excessive thickness due to circulating proteins).

Secondary to chemotherapy, a patient can feel numbness or weakness of fingertips and difficulty in walking and holding on to slippers, which again can be due to deficiency of vitamin B12 and drug-induced neurotoxicity. Cases like amyloidosis can make cardiac functioning weak and result in abnormal protein circulation in the blood, which later affects kidneys also.

Most of the solid organ malignancies render the white blood cells (neutrophils) dysfunctional, and thus they are relatively lower on immunity than the normal population. In these many ways, solid cancers can result in blood disorders, which can be both a presenting sign as well as a consequence of the malignancy. We need to be aware of these signs for early detection and better management.

Understanding the interplay between malignancies and blood disorders also becomes crucial when managing treatment plans and anticipating complications. Beyond the commonly known chemotherapy-related effects, targeted therapies and immunotherapies can also induce haematologic side effects like neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anaemia. Radiation, especially when directed near bone marrow sites, may further suppress haemopoiesis.

Moreover, paraneoplastic syndromes and conditions are indirectly caused by cancer, which can lead to clotting disorders or haemolytic anaemia. These complications not only affect prognosis but also influence the patient’s ability to continue aggressive treatment. Hence, a multidisciplinary approach including haematologists, oncologists, and supportive care teams becomes essential for comprehensive cancer care.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Doctor reveals how rising temperature affects mental health, know side effects