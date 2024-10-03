High uric acid? Drink THIS juice to flush out purine deposited in joints, here's how to make

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL High uric acid? Drink THIS juice to flush out purine

The problem of uric acid is also increasing rapidly in lifestyle diseases. Uric acid is formed in the body and keeps getting flushed out. But sometimes due to some wrong habits, uric acid starts increasing more than required, which the kidney is unable to filter out. In such a situation, this uric acid crystal starts accumulating in the joints and causes pain. When uric acid is high, the intake of purine-rich foods and high protein should be reduced. Apart from this, it can also be reduced with some home remedies. To reduce uric acid, make juice at home and drink it. By drinking this juice, uric acid will be reduced within two weeks. Know how to prepare juice that reduces uric acid?

Ingridients Reqired:

Half fresh gourd

Half a cucumber

A sweet apple

3-4 leaves of basil

3 teaspoons aloe vera pulp or juice

6 inch stick of Giloy or 2 teaspoon juice

Method:

First of all, peel the gourd, peel the apple and peel the cucumber and either grind them in a mixer or add some water and squeeze them tightly with a cotton cloth to extract the juice. If you want, you can also extract juice by grating them and squeezing them tightly with a cotton cloth. The third way is to extract their juice using a juicer. Remember that gourd and cucumber should not be bitter. After this, crush the stem of Giloy well and keep adding water in between. After this, whatever 2-4 spoons of juice comes out, mix it with apple, cucumber and gourd juice. Similarly, crush basil well and mix it in the juice and also mix aloe vera pulp or juice. Now mix everything well and add 1 pinch of rock salt for taste. Uric acid patients should drink the prepared juice on an empty stomach in the morning for 10-15 days continuously. This will reduce high uric acid and will also provide relief from joint pain.

Benefits of THIS Juice:

This is a juice made completely from alkaline substances which neutralizes uric acid i.e. eliminates it from the body.

It acts like a calorie cutter which prevents the increase of fat in the body.

Drinking this juice also detoxes the liver, which improves digestion.

Drinking this juice regularly increases immunity and cleanses every part of the body.

Keep THESE things in mind while drinking this juice:

Do exercise or walk in the morning and evening.

Eat less or limited amount of protein.

Avoid acidic foods in your routine diet.

Do not drink cold water after eating hot food.

Eat less spicy food, oil, chillies and whole spices.

Avoid eating too many colourful vegetables and citrus fruits.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Deficiency of THIS vitamin can make you feel tired throughout the day; know symptoms and its rich sources