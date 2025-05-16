High BP patient? Know which food items to consume and avoid to lower it naturally Manage hypertension with diet! Know the right foods to eat and avoid to lower high blood pressure naturally. Take control of your health with informed food choices.

New Delhi:

High blood pressure is a common problem. Nowadays most people are suffering from the problem of high BP. When the pressure of blood against the walls of the arteries is more than normal, then this condition is called high blood pressure. In this condition, the heart has to work harder to pump blood. Due to this, many types of health problems start occurring. Let us tell you that normal blood pressure is less than 120/80 mmHg. If the BP measurement is more than this, then this condition is of high BP. Eating plays an important role in keeping high BP under control. Therefore, if you have a problem of high BP, take special care of your diet. World Hypertension Day is celebrated every year on 17 May to make people aware of high BP. Here's what to eat and what to avoid in case of high BP.

1. Soaked nuts

Consuming dry fruits is beneficial for high BP. Dried fruits contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help in maintaining better heart health. Therefore, if your blood pressure remains high, then definitely include nuts in your diet. You can consume soaked almonds and walnuts every morning on an empty stomach.

2. Eat vegetables

Vegetables are very beneficial for health. Every person should include vegetables in their diet. If you have high blood pressure, then eat lots of vegetables. But, use less salt while cooking vegetables. Gravy vegetables are more beneficial for people with high blood pressure.

3. Eat fruits

If you have high blood pressure, then definitely consume fruits. Fruits contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are very important for health. Eating fruits improves heart health. However, you should avoid consuming too many sweet fruits. This can increase the sugar level, which can trigger BP.

4. Barley flour

Barley flour is very beneficial for high BP patients. Therefore, if your BP remains high, then definitely include barley flour in your diet. Barley flour helps in detoxifying the body. If you consume rotis made from barley flour daily, then it will also remove the dirt accumulated in the body and will help in controlling high BP.

What should high BP patients not eat?

People with high BP should consume salt in very small quantities. Excess sodium can increase blood pressure. Apart from this, you should also avoid eating chilli spices, fried food, and fast food. High BP patients should not drink tea on an empty stomach. Apart from this, avoid overeating and have dinner around 6-7 pm. With this, you can keep BP under control to a great extent.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Consuming protein-rich foods can be harmful in these diseases; know when to avoid